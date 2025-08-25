Billy Joel’s daughter says singer’s brain disorder has majorly altered lifestyle

Popular American singer-songwriter, Billy Joel took to social media in May to announce that he had been diagnosed with a certain type of brain disorder.

The 76-year old musician's daughter, Alexa Ray Joel, has recently opened up about the struggles and major lifestyle changes following her father's diagnosis of "normal pressure hydrocephalus (NPH)".

The disease, a brain disorder, causes impaired balance, confusion, inconsistencies in memory and even affects vision and hearing.

Alexa Ray Joel opens up about her father, Billy Joel's brain disorder

Alexa Ray Joel was born to Billy Joel and his ex-wife, Christie Brinkley, an actress and model, on December 29, 1985. Talking about how Billy Joel has been dealing with the diagnosis, Alexa revealed that he has been incredibly resilient.

"He doesn't whine, especially in his older age", Alexa said.