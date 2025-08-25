Billy Joel’s daughter says singer’s brain disorder has majorly altered lifestyle

Popular American singer-songwriter, Billy Joel took to social media in May to announce that he had been diagnosed with a certain type of brain disorder.
The 76-year old musician's daughter, Alexa Ray Joel, has recently opened up about the struggles and major lifestyle changes following her father's diagnosis of "normal pressure hydrocephalus (NPH)".
The disease, a brain disorder, causes impaired balance, confusion, inconsistencies in memory and even affects vision and hearing.
Alexa Ray Joel was born to Billy Joel and his ex-wife, Christie Brinkley, an actress and model, on December 29, 1985. Talking about how Billy Joel has been dealing with the diagnosis, Alexa revealed that he has been incredibly resilient.
"He doesn't whine, especially in his older age", Alexa said.
Alexa revealed that while her musician father has been underplaying his disease, he is dedicated to the treatment and has brought about some major lifestyle changes to deal with the disease.
Elaborating on the changes that have affected Billy Joel's life, his daughter said, "He's doing his physical therapy three to five days a week...He's adjusted his diet...He's suddenly eating eggplant and all sorts of vegetables."
Alexa reiterated that she is extremely proud of her father for being committed to the treatment and admitted that Billy Joel is "really at probably his most healthy" self.
"Of course, as his eldest daughter, I'm always looking out for him and making sure he stays on the ball with that. So he's doing great", added Alexa.
Following the brain disorder diagnosis, Billy Joel took to social media to cancel "all scheduled performances" for 2025 and until July, 2026. It is unsure when Billy Joel would be seen on stage again sitting at his iconic piano.
Alexa Ray Joel sees hope. She talked about how her father has no signs of memory loss despite it being one of the major symptoms of NPH. She said, "He remembers every album, the exact year, the order in which the singles were ordered on the album. So, as far as I'm concerned, he's sharp as a tack".
Billy Joel has gifted the world with some beautiful music, and we hope that there is a lot more to come. His most popular songs include Piano Man, Vienna, We Didn't Start The Fire, Uptown Girl, New York State of Mind among others.
