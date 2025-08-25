Malvika Raaj, young ‘Poo’ from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, welcomes baby girl

Malvika Raaj, who played the young version of Poo in 2001 iconic movie Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, welcomed a baby girl to her family. She and her husband Pranav Bagga announced the happy news that they have had their first born, a baby girl, on August 23rd.

Young Poo actor Malvika Raaj announces the birth of her daughter on Instagram

The new parents-to-be spread the good word a few days later with a lovely Instagram post. In an collaborated post, the couple uploaded a pink-hued digital board, with balloons and a carousel, accompanied by the lovely message:

"Pink bows, tiny toes and a love that overflows. Welcome to the world baby girl. 23.08.2025. Malvika and Pranav."

They captioned the announcement: "From our Hearts to our Arms, Our Baby Girl is Here #babygirl #ourworld #babybagga."

Comments were flooded with heartfelt congratulations.

"Congratulations Malu & Pranav for being proud parents of such a beautiful angelic baby girl.. God bless her abundantly," said one.

"So so so happyyyy. Cant wait to see our lil angel," said one.

While Malvika and Pranav are yet to reveal their baby’s name or first pictures, their heartfelt announcement has already won over fans on social media.