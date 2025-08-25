Malvika Raaj, young ‘Poo’ from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, welcomes baby girl

Malvika Raaj, who played the young version of Poo in 2001 iconic movie Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, welcomed a baby girl to her family. She and her husband Pranav Bagga announced the happy news that they have had their first born, a baby girl, on August 23rd.
The new parents-to-be spread the good word a few days later with a lovely Instagram post. In an collaborated post, the couple uploaded a pink-hued digital board, with balloons and a carousel, accompanied by the lovely message:
"Pink bows, tiny toes and a love that overflows. Welcome to the world baby girl. 23.08.2025. Malvika and Pranav."
They captioned the announcement: "From our Hearts to our Arms, Our Baby Girl is Here #babygirl #ourworld #babybagga."
Comments were flooded with heartfelt congratulations.
"Congratulations Malu & Pranav for being proud parents of such a beautiful angelic baby girl.. God bless her abundantly," said one.
"So so so happyyyy. Cant wait to see our lil angel," said one.
While Malvika and Pranav are yet to reveal their baby’s name or first pictures, their heartfelt announcement has already won over fans on social media.
Before the announcement, she had announced her pregnancy in a brand deal post.
"Life lately: bump, bliss, and a whole lot of buttery glow 💛
Between cozy corners, long chats with my baby bump, and tiny skincare pauses that feel like pure love -I’m learning that pregnancy is equal parts tender, magical, and full of change," she had captioned, along with cute pictures of her glowing with her baby bump!"
Malvika had also done a photoshoot with her baby-bump and hubby Pranav, which she posted, wishing him a happy birthday.
The former actress and model also appeared in other notable films like Jayadev, a Telugu action romance directed by Jayanth C Paranjee.