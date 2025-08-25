Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha share pregnancy news on Instagram

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are going to be parents. The actor and the AAP leader announced the news on Instagram on Monday with a post. The couple shared a picture of a cake placed on a silver platter with white flowers around it. At the centre of the cake were two tiny golden baby footprints with the message “1 + 1 = 3.” It was a simple way of saying their family is about to grow. Along with the picture, they added a short video where the two are seen walking hand in hand through a park. The caption read, “Our little universe on its way… Blessed beyond measure,” followed by emojis.

The post quickly drew attention from fans and colleagues across film and politics. Many left congratulatory comments, while others shared the photo on their own accounts.