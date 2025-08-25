Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha share pregnancy news on Instagram

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are going to be parents. The actor and the AAP leader announced the news on Instagram on Monday with a post. The couple shared a picture of a cake placed on a silver platter with white flowers around it. At the centre of the cake were two tiny golden baby footprints with the message “1 + 1 = 3.” It was a simple way of saying their family is about to grow. Along with the picture, they added a short video where the two are seen walking hand in hand through a park. The caption read, “Our little universe on its way… Blessed beyond measure,” followed by emojis.
The post quickly drew attention from fans and colleagues across film and politics. Many left congratulatory comments, while others shared the photo on their own accounts.
The Instagram post came just weeks after a light moment on television. When Parineeti and Raghav went to The Great Indian Kapil Show, Kapil Sharma joked about when the couple might expect children. To which Raghav laughed and hinted that the good news would not be far away. Parineeti looked caught off guard, but took it in good humour.
The couple got married on September 24, 2023, at the Leela Palace in Udaipur. The wedding drew film stars, politicians and close family. Since then, they have often shared glimpses of married life online. Parineeti is seen cheering for her husband’s political work, while Raghav is spotted by her side at film events.
News of the pregnancy has been met with warm wishes. Fans noted how the two balance careers with personal life. Parineeti continues to sign new projects while attending public events. Raghav manages his role in Parliament, yet makes space for family time. Rather than a staged announcement, the post looked like an elated couple sharing good news with followers.
