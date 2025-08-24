Neha Dhupia mentions Alia Bhatt while talking about stars who got pregnant before marriage

In a recent interview, Neha reflected on how most people reacted when she welcomed her baby daughter, Mehr only six months after her wedding to Angad Bedi. Neha shared that people insisted on stressing on the fact that she was pregnant before she got married and how some other actresses have also faced similar scrutiny. Neha mentioned Neena Gupta and Alia Bhatt's name in the list of 'stars who became mums before wedlock'.

She recalled the conversations that began right after her marriage and the birth of her daughter. She said, “I married Angad [Bedi], and after six months we welcomed our daughter [Mehr]. But the biggest conversation around our wedding was, ‘How did the baby come in six months? Ye ho kaise gaya?’" The actress explained that even today, women in the film industry are subjected to the same line of judgment and gossip.

She admitted that her name often gets linked with others when the subject of pregnancy before marriage comes up. “Even now, I see stories and tags on female actors who get pregnant before marriage. I feel, at least, I’m on the same list as Neena Gupta and Alia Bhatt. But honestly, this is ridiculous.”

Alia Bhatt announced her pregnancy just two months after marrying Ranbir Kapoor in April 2022, and at that time speculation was rife that Alia had conceived before her marriage. The fact that Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor had a simple, intimate wedding at their home added fuel to the rumours of an unplanned pregnancy. However, Neha insists personal decisions are always up to the individual.

Neha also stressed that such personal choices should not be up for public discussion or speculation. Though she didn’t directly quote more on the subject, her stance was clear that marriage and motherhood are deeply personal matters, and no woman should have to defend her decisions about the timing of these things.