Supreme Court directs Samay Raina and 4 other influencers to apologise for jokes mocking physically challenged people

Samay Raina and four other influencers have been asked to apologise for insensitive jokes by the Supreme Court of India.

CURE SMA (spinal muscular atrophy) Foundation of India filed a petition against the influencers, in lieu of their insensitive jokes, which they said amounted to "hate speech."

"These videos shed light on the widespread irresponsible, insensitive and violate dissemination of such online content that contravenes the rights of the persons with disability under Article 14 and 21 of the Constitution of India, propels offensive stereotypes and misguided portrayals against them, and detrimentally impacts their societal participation, and fosters insensitivity and inhumanity against them, and as such falls within the reasonable restrictions under Article 19(2)," their petition said, as per sources.

A bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi heard a petition filed by M/s SMA Cure Foundation, represented by Senior Advocate Aparajita Singh, highlighting allegedly insensitive jokes made by comedians Samay Raina, Vipul Goyal, Balraj Paramjeet Singh Ghai, Sonali Thakkar (a.k.a. Sonali Aditya Desai), and Nishant Jagdish Tanwar. The petition also urged the court to frame guidelines to prevent persons with disabilities (PwDs) from being mocked.