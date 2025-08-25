WWE hints at Chris Jericho’s WWE return with videos of John Cena and Roman Reigns

Professional wrestler and former world champion, Chris Jericho is currently serving his contract with AEW (All Elite Wrestling). However there are rumours that he might return to the famous WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment) after the company hinted at the comeback with videos.
WWE shared videos of Chris Jericho’s fights with popular wrestlers John Cena and Roman Reigns on their WWE Vault YouTube channel on August 22.
WWE has sparked rumours about Chris Jericho’s return to the company after they shared a few of his videos.
While Chris Jericho is currently under contract with AEW, fans have been speculating that the wrestler would join the fan-favourite WWE once his contract expires. However, there have been no comments in this regard from either WWE or Chris Jericho.
The videos shared on Youtube marked the anniversaries of both the fights, so it could well be that the posts were nothing more than throwback. The fight between Chris Jericho and John Cena as seen in the video took place twenty years ago on August 22, 2005. The second video was of the fight that happened nine years ago, August 22, 2016, between Jericho and Roman Reigns.
Chris Jericho’s tryst with WWE began way back in 1999 when he made his debut. He went on to become one of the top superstars in the company before he left in 2005, taking a break from action.
The wrestler made a return two years later in 2007 in a new avatar and continued in WWE in 2018. The Greatest Royal Rumble in 2018 marked Chris Jericho’s final WWE appearance.
Jericho joined AEW the very same year, becoming their biggest signing. The company was formally launched in January, 2019 and Chris Jericho became their inaugural World Champion.
While Jericho’s fans look forward to yet another chapter with WWE, it is to be seen whether the rumours turn out to be true at all. If it happens, the return will be yet another big chapter in WWE's history.