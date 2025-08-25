WWE hints at Chris Jericho’s WWE return with videos of John Cena and Roman Reigns

Professional wrestler and former world champion, Chris Jericho is currently serving his contract with AEW (All Elite Wrestling). However there are rumours that he might return to the famous WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment) after the company hinted at the comeback with videos.

WWE shared videos of Chris Jericho’s fights with popular wrestlers John Cena and Roman Reigns on their WWE Vault YouTube channel on August 22.

WWE has sparked rumours about Chris Jericho’s return to the company after they shared a few of his videos.