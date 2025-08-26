Here’s what you need to know about billionaires and their secret hideout palaces for doomsday

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is reportedly constructing a massive $300 million bunker complex in Hawaii, complete with high-security features and survival-ready infrastructure. In addition to this, he’s also developing backup properties in Palo Alto and Lake Tahoe, which are being described as his personal “apocalypse resorts.”

Mark Zuckerberg’s real estate empire is one of the most astonishing in Silicon Valley. Over the past few years, he has spent more than $110 million to purchase 11 houses in California’s Palo Alto area, merging many of them into a sprawling private compound.

The property boasts lush gardens, guesthouses, pickleball courts, swimming pools and even a massive statue of his wife, Priscilla Chan. In 2016, Zuckerberg demolished four houses on the estate to construct a huge underground structure, officially described in documents as a “cellar,” but neighbors insist it’s actually a secret bunker.