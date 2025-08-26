The Walking Dead star Norman Reedus' son Mingus pleads not guilty to assault charges

Mingus Reedus, the 25-year-old son of The Walking Dead star Norman Reedus and supermodel Helena Christensen, was recently arrested in New York city over assault charges, but he pled guilty to several of those charges.

His charges include reckless physical injury, aggravated harassment and second-degree harassment after appearing in Manhattan Criminal Court. The woman, who was identified as his girlfriend, alleged that she had been punched, choked and slammed to the ground before officers arrived.

But his legal team had a different version of the story.

““Despite what the prosecutor said in court — which is not evidence — they chose to charge Mingus with misdemeanors or less... This speaks volumes, and much louder than the prosecutor’s unsupported in-court comments,” his attorney Priya Chaudhry told the media, noting that the judge allowed Mingus to be released without bail or supervision.