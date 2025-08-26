The Walking Dead star Norman Reedus' son Mingus pleads not guilty to assault charges

Mingus Reedus, the 25-year-old son of The Walking Dead star Norman Reedus and supermodel Helena Christensen, was recently arrested in New York city over assault charges, but he pled guilty to several of those charges.
His charges include reckless physical injury, aggravated harassment and second-degree harassment after appearing in Manhattan Criminal Court. The woman, who was identified as his girlfriend, alleged that she had been punched, choked and slammed to the ground before officers arrived.
But his legal team had a different version of the story.
““Despite what the prosecutor said in court — which is not evidence — they chose to charge Mingus with misdemeanors or less... This speaks volumes, and much louder than the prosecutor’s unsupported in-court comments,” his attorney Priya Chaudhry told the media, noting that the judge allowed Mingus to be released without bail or supervision.
“As the facts emerge, his innocence will become clear,” she added.
Mingus's legal team claiming that he was “concerned” for his girlfriend's safety, after she took “a number of sleeping pills” to die by suicide, after he tried to end their relationship.
The 33-year old woman, who had “minor injuries” on her neck and leg, was taken to a local hospital, and Mingus Reedus was taken into custody, according to police.
In another concerning episode, Mingus allegedly asked a reporter if he wanted to see him kill himself.
"You want to watch me kill myself?” he allegedly told the reporter of a media outlet, a day after he was arrested for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend.
He was previously arrested in 2021 for allegedly punching a woman during the San Gennaro festival in New York’s Little Italy district. However, he said that it was an "accident" since he was "swarmed" and he was "afraid for the safety of his group."