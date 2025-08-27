Bipasha Basu’s baby girl Devi sculpts Ganpati idol with her tiny hands

Actress Bipasha Basu has kickstarted with the festivities that are round the corner. Not just Bipasha, but her little baby girl, Devi, also seems to have geared up for Ganesh Chaturthi that commences from tomorrow, August 27.

Bipasha Basu’s daughter Devi sculpts Ganesha idol!

Bipasha recently shared a video of her cute baby sculpting the idol of Lord Ganesha with her tiny little hands. In the video, Devi is seen making the idol with the help of clay and is seen extremely engrossed and focused in the process. Dressed in an ochre yellow kurta and salwar and hair tied in ponytails, Devi looks adorable.

As much as Bipasha is known for being strong and extremely upfront about her opinions, she is a complete softie when it comes to her little baby. Bipasha makes sure that Devi participates actively in every festival and occasion. From Independence Day to Ganpati celebrations, Durga Puja, Diwali and every other festival and celebration, Bipasha makes sure that Devi knows the significance of each of them.