Ahmedabad gets a new luxury store celebrating craft and design

Ahmedabad is a city built on a rich design legacy. Be it the intricate weaves of the textile, the geometry of a jaali, or the quiet order of Corbusier’s architectural work. Here traditions and culture run as deep as history. It’s in this rich context that Obeetee Carpets, one of the oldest and largest hand-woven rug companies in India, has opened their newest store: a space dedicated exclusively to their premium furniture line and signature carpet collections.
Obeetee’s Ahmedabad store in Bodakdev pays homage to the city’s rich textile legacy. And it also marks a significant moment in the brand’s evolution. For the first time, Obeetee’s celebrated range of hand-knotted carpets is presented alongside its complete furniture collection, offering visitors a more integrated understanding of the brand’s design sensibility. “Our presence in Ahmedabad is a considered step in the evolution of the brand,” says Angelique Dhama of Obeetee Carpets. “Very few cities understand the value of craft and design with the clarity Ahmedabad does. Its design culture is not performative. It is embedded into the veins, into education and everyday life of the city,” she adds.
The store has been designed to feel more like a living immersive space than a conventional showroom. Its interiors, while reflecting Gujarat’s artisanal spirit, also carries the same material sensitivity that defines Obeetee’s craft. Earthy textures, warm finishes, and soft light shape a setting that gives breathing room for each piece.
The carpets remain central to the experience, anchoring the store in the brand’s century-old legacy of weaving. Here Classic Persian and Indo-Turkish weaves sit alongside contemporary compositions and furniture pieces, signaling a confident extension of Obeetee’s design vocabulary. “This store allows us to present a more complete expression of our capabilities,” explains Angelique. “By bringing furniture and carpets into the same frame, we’re moving beyond conventional categorisation and deepening the way we engage with discerning audiences. This store is a reflection of how homes are evolving toward cohesion, intentionality, and longevity.”
Obeetee’s Ahmedabad store brings together everything the brand has been building toward: a more thoughtful and integrated way of presenting design. In a city that has always valued process over spectacle, it feels less like an arrival and more like a natural progression.
The store is now open to customers, architects, and design enthusiasts, inviting them to engage with legacy and craft at its most considered.
For more updates, join/follow our WhatsApp, Telegram and YouTube channels.
https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Vb677uz60eBXiDYheb0n
https://t.me/+qUK5DvyQQJI2NWFl