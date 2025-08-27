Ahmedabad gets a new luxury store celebrating craft and design

The store has been designed to feel more like a living immersive space than a conventional showroom. Its interiors, while reflecting Gujarat’s artisanal spirit, also carries the same material sensitivity that defines Obeetee’s craft. Earthy textures, warm finishes, and soft light shape a setting that gives breathing room for each piece.

The carpets remain central to the experience, anchoring the store in the brand’s century-old legacy of weaving. Here Classic Persian and Indo-Turkish weaves sit alongside contemporary compositions and furniture pieces, signaling a confident extension of Obeetee’s design vocabulary. “This store allows us to present a more complete expression of our capabilities,” explains Angelique. “By bringing furniture and carpets into the same frame, we’re moving beyond conventional categorisation and deepening the way we engage with discerning audiences. This store is a reflection of how homes are evolving toward cohesion, intentionality, and longevity.”

Obeetee’s Ahmedabad store brings together everything the brand has been building toward: a more thoughtful and integrated way of presenting design. In a city that has always valued process over spectacle, it feels less like an arrival and more like a natural progression.

The store is now open to customers, architects, and design enthusiasts, inviting them to engage with legacy and craft at its most considered.

