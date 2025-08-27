Boney Kapoor moves Madras High Court over Sridevi’s property dispute

Boney Kapoor has moved the Madras High Court, and has alleged that three individuals have been unlawfully claiming rights over a Chennai property of his late wife, actress Sridevi. According to reports, he has filed a plea with details on the alleged "fraud."
On April 19, 1988, Sridevi had purchased a property on the East Coast Road (ECR) in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, from M.C. Sambanda Mudaliar, who was known to have three sons and two daughters.
The family members had mutually agreed upon the property division back in February 1960. Sridevi purchased the property based on the agreement that was laid out.
But now, three people are trying to claim rights over this property. One of these three people is a woman, who claims to be the second wife of one of the three sons of Mr. Mudaliar, and the other two are her sons.
But Boney Kapoor pointed out that the second wife claims to have got married before the death of the first woman who was still married to him.
He got married to the second woman on February 5, 1975, but his first wife had died only on June 24, 1999.
Boney Kapoor also asked the court to revoke the legal heirship certificate to the three individuals that was issued by the revenue official Tambaram Taluk Tahsildar. This would prevent the transfer of any ownership over to them.
Boney and Sridevi got married in June 1996. They have two daughters, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor. Sridevi passed away on February 24, 2018, while attending a family wedding in Dubai.
Although initially suspected to have died from cardiac arrest, "accidental drowning" was later revealed to have been a cause of her death.