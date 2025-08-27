Boney Kapoor moves Madras High Court over Sridevi’s property dispute

Boney Kapoor has moved the Madras High Court, and has alleged that three individuals have been unlawfully claiming rights over a Chennai property of his late wife, actress Sridevi. According to reports, he has filed a plea with details on the alleged "fraud."

Boney Kapoor alleges three people are claiming rights over Sridevi's property in Chennai

On April 19, 1988, Sridevi had purchased a property on the East Coast Road (ECR) in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, from M.C. Sambanda Mudaliar, who was known to have three sons and two daughters.

The family members had mutually agreed upon the property division back in February 1960. Sridevi purchased the property based on the agreement that was laid out.