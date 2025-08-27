Got cancer diagnosis right in middle of Full Plate post production, says Tannishtha Chatterjee

‘So overwhelmed by all the love and good wishes I have received over the past two days. It's easy to feel like the world is all doom and gloom, but thank you for making me feel that it's not and that humanity still exists. I don't want this to sound like an award acceptance, speech. So please forgive me if it does sound so. In the middle of a really difficult personal journey, I somehow also managed to finish my film Full Plate which I wrote and directed. I got diagnosed right in the middle of the post-production earlier this year. Despite everything, I am so happy to share that Full Plate will have its world Premiere at the Busan International Film Festival 2025,’ the actor wrote.

Chatterjee also shared the poster of the film and said it could only be possible through ‘pure grit and total commitment’ of the team, who stood strong through her health crisis and incredibly difficult conditions under which the movie was made.

She also praised the cast and crew of the film, including Kirti Kulhari, Ashutosh Goswami, Indraneil Sengupta and Monica Dogra for their help.

Chatterjee has worked in movies across industries, including Parched, Brick Lane, Bret Lee starrer UnIndian, Angry Indian Goddesses, Doctor Rakhmabai and Anna Karenina. She last appeared in the Paresh Rawal starrer The Storyteller.