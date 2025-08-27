Craving Indonesian food? Head to Shangri-La Delhi’s food festival this weekend

For both chefs, the story began at home. “I grew up in a family where traditional Indonesian food was at the heart of every gathering,” chef Diono recalled. Watching his mother cook Nasi Goreng, Gado-Gado, and Rendang sparked his passion for the kitchen. Food became a way to stay connected to his Javanese heritage and, “share its beauty with others”.

On the opening day, the lunch spread unfolded like a postcard from the islands. We began with chef Diono’s Tenderloin Rendang, a staple Indonesian dish. Prepared in the Minang style — a tradition from West Sumatra known for its slow-cooked dishes, dry curries, and fiery chilli kick — rendang is braised in coconut milk and spices until the curry reduces and clings to n-the-mouth slices of tenderloin. “Rendang is one of Indonesia’s most famous dishes,” Diono explained. “It’s about slow cooking until the flavours sink deep.”