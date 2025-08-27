Honey Singh wins hearts as he feeds underprivileged kids at Noida metro station

Millionaire rapper Honey Singh, who goes by his stage name ‘Yo Yo Honey Singh’, was recently seen sharing a meal with children outside a Metro station in Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

Millionaire rapper Honey Singh feeds underprivileged children in Noida

Social media videos showed Honey Singh, clad in a plain white T-shirt and grey casual pants, sitting on the pavement with underprivileged children and sharing food with them at Noida’s Electronic City Metro Station in Sector 63. He was surrounded by a crowd of onlookers and fans, many of whom recorded the event on their phones.

In an exclusive interview with a media publication, Honey Singh talked about the social responsibility artists hold.

"Before making my album Glory, I felt a sense of responsibility and I made that song about women empowerment. I was acting like a 40-year-old man with a sense of sensibility and responsibility towards my audience. So I decided I was not going to be naughty and funny, but nobody liked it either. This time, I want to act like a fool, the way I used to act earlier, and they love this stupid artiste," he told the interviewer.

He stuck by what he said by releasing Yo Yo Honey Singh Soul, which focused on women's empowerment, in 2023.

However, Honey was in hot waters due to offensive lyrics in his Millionaire song from the 2024 album Glory. He was summoned by Punjab State Women's commission over using offensive and vulgar lyrics in his songs.