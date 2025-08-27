Hrithik Roshan lets GF Saba Azad rent his massive sea-facing flat at INR 75,000

Despite the arrangement, Hrithik and Saba do not live together. The two have been dating for three years, but Hrithik stays separately in Juhu. He currently lives in a rented flat at the Palazzo building, which sits opposite Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna’s residence. The building also houses his parents, Rakesh and Pinky Roshan, and his sister Sunaina, though they spend most of their time at the family villa in Lonavala.

Hrithik has moved houses more than once in the past decade. During his marriage to Suzzanne Khan, Hrithik lived with his parents and their two sons, Hridaan and Hrehaan. After the couple separated in 2014, he moved into another rented flat in the same building before shifting out.

Hrithik’s last big-screen outing was War 2, which opened in cinemas earlier this month. He is also working on Krrish 4, where he returns both as the star and the director. Saba’s next release is Songs of Paradise, a period drama set in Kashmir that comes out on Prime Video on August 29.