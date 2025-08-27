Rajasthan local lodges FIR against Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone for endorsing faulty vehicle

An FIR has been lodged against Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, along with six Hyundai officials, in a fraud case involving alleged defects in a vehicle.

Shah Rukh Khan has been associated with Hyundai since 1998. He has even launched several of its flagship cars, including the Hyundai Ioniq 5 at Auto Expo 2023.

Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone in fraud case after vehicle found with alleged defects

Deepika Padukone joined as their brand ambassador in December 2023. The duo also appeared together in a joint advertisement in 2024.

According to a Supreme Court ruling last year, both endorsers and advertisers can be held responsible for misleading ads. The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has the authority to penalize brand ambassadors in such cases.

A resident of Bharatpur, Rajasthan named Kirti Singh filed the complain, stating that their Hyundai car showed signs of technical defects soon after purchase.

“However, after a while, the car started developing technical faults. The main technical default is that if we accelerate while driving or want to overtake, the car starts vibrating but its speed doesn’t increase and the engine management system shows a malfunction. This has put the life of the complainant and his family in jeopardy several times,” Kirti has said, as per the FIR.