Jessica Chastain to be honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on September 4

Oscar-winning actor Jessica Chastain is set to be honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, where veteran actor Al Pacino and Oscar winner Viola Davis would be present as guest speakers.

"Actress Jessica Chastain will be honored with the 2,819th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday, September 4, at 11:30 am PT at 6258 Hollywood Boulevard. Chastain will receive her star in the category of Motion Pictures," the official Hollywood Chamber of Commerce announced.

The event would be livestreamed on the Walk of Fame website.

“The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce is proud to welcome actress Jessica Chastain to the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Jessica Chastain's talent and dedication have shone brightly on screens around the world, and now her star will shine even brighter on the iconic Hollywood Walk of Fame,” Ana Martinez, Walk of Fame producer, said in a statement.