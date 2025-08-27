Jessica Chastain to be honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on September 4

Oscar-winning actor Jessica Chastain is set to be honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, where veteran actor Al Pacino and Oscar winner Viola Davis would be present as guest speakers.
"Actress Jessica Chastain will be honored with the 2,819th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday, September 4, at 11:30 am PT at 6258 Hollywood Boulevard. Chastain will receive her star in the category of Motion Pictures," the official Hollywood Chamber of Commerce announced.
The event would be livestreamed on the Walk of Fame website.
“The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce is proud to welcome actress Jessica Chastain to the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Jessica Chastain's talent and dedication have shone brightly on screens around the world, and now her star will shine even brighter on the iconic Hollywood Walk of Fame,” Ana Martinez, Walk of Fame producer, said in a statement.
Jessica will next lead and produce the Apple TV+ limited series The Savant, a crime thriller miniseries, which will premiere on September 26, 2025.
She will also star in Dreams, a 2025 drama film produced, written and directed by Michel Franco, alongside Isaac Hernández and Rupert Friend.
Chastain is best known for starring in movies such as The Help, Zero Dark Thirty, Interstellar, The Martian and Molly's Game as well as the series Scenes from a Marriage.
Hollywood Chamber of Commerce is the awarding organization of the Hollywood Walk of Fame where Steve Nissen is the CEO and President.