Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi stars in her first ever commercial for her mom's makeup brand

The lighthearted clip begins with Stormi playfully pretending to cry, prompting her mom to ask what she wants. Without missing a beat, Stormi picks up a Kylie Cosmetics Glossy Lip Kit and cheekily adds, “Get me a Mercedes.” The sweet and humorous moment instantly won fans over, with Kylie captioning the post, "New @kyliecosmetics just dropped at @ultabeauty." Even Kris Jenner couldn’t resist joining in, commenting, "Hahahaha."

This isn’t the first time Kylie and Stormi have delighted fans together. Back in July, the mother-daughter duo filmed their first “Get Ready With Me” (GRWM) TikTok, where they applied skincare and makeup from Kylie’s brand. Their candid bonding moment quickly went viral, showing Stormi’s comfort in front of the camera and sparking speculation about her future in the limelight. Even Kylie hinted at her daughter’s creative streak, saying she may even pursue singing in future.

Watch the video here: