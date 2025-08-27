Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi stars in her first ever commercial for her mom's makeup brand

Kylie Jenner's daughter, Stormi is winning hearts on the internet at just 7 years old. The beauty mogul recently shared an adorable video on Instagram that featured Stormi making her first-ever commercial appearance for Kylie Cosmetics at Ulta Beauty.
The lighthearted clip begins with Stormi playfully pretending to cry, prompting her mom to ask what she wants. Without missing a beat, Stormi picks up a Kylie Cosmetics Glossy Lip Kit and cheekily adds, “Get me a Mercedes.” The sweet and humorous moment instantly won fans over, with Kylie captioning the post, "New @kyliecosmetics just dropped at @ultabeauty." Even Kris Jenner couldn’t resist joining in, commenting, "Hahahaha."
This isn’t the first time Kylie and Stormi have delighted fans together. Back in July, the mother-daughter duo filmed their first “Get Ready With Me” (GRWM) TikTok, where they applied skincare and makeup from Kylie’s brand. Their candid bonding moment quickly went viral, showing Stormi’s comfort in front of the camera and sparking speculation about her future in the limelight. Even Kylie hinted at her daughter’s creative streak, saying she may even pursue singing in future.
Watch the video here:
Still, despite Stormi’s growing presence online, Kylie has remained firm about protecting her children’s privacy. Speaking to a media house, she emphasized that shielding her kids is her responsibility. She stressed on Stormi’s innocence and how it is her duty to preserve it.
Kylie has even shared how motherhood has grounded her, helping her balance fame with family life. In a 2024 interview for a magazine, she reflected, "I come home and my kids just love me unconditionally. They're just obsessed with me and that's taught me to walk through life a little easier."