Neha Dhupia officially gone on ‘first honeymoon’ with Angad Bedi after eight years of marriage

Actress Neha Dhupia, who is celebrating her birthday in Rome with her family, said she has officially gone on her first honeymoon with her husband Angad Bedi after eight years of marriage.

Neha is ringing in her birthday in Rome and Florence with Angad. The couple are making this trip even more special by calling it their “first honeymoon” after eight years of marriage.

Speaking about the getaway, Neha shared, “We’ve gone official on our first honeymoon with Angad after 8 years of marriage.”

“For this birthday, I’m manifesting good health, success, and precious family time. Career-wise, I’m looking forward to the coming year, which is going to be a busy one,” she added.