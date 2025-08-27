North West debuts Kylie Jenner-inspired blue hair, sparks mixed reactions online

The reveal of her new look came from viral TikTok video where the 12 year old appeared alongside her mother Kim and two friends, lip-synching to Destroy Lonely’s “If Looks Could Kill.” This particular video quickly went viral sparking debate over her blue hair. Shortly after the TikTok video, Kim and North were spotted enjoying dinner in Rome at Pierluigi Restaurant. The mother-daughter duo coordinated their looks effortlessly. Kim wore a sleek black slip dress with sheer lace detailing and a lace bra visible underneath, while North matched her bold blue hair with an equally stylish ensemble.

This Rome outing also carried a deeper layer of significance. It came on the heels of Kim clarifying longstanding rumors from 2014, when a viral video had claimed she once left North behind in a Paris hotel. This public appearance seemed to underline the bond the mother-daughter shares today, putting old controversies to rest.

Netizens reaction to North West's blue hair look: