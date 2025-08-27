North West debuts Kylie Jenner-inspired blue hair, sparks mixed reactions online

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's daughter, North West is widely known for her bold fashion choices on the internet. At just 12 years old, she debuted a striking yet bold style choice of blue hairstyle which instantly drew attention of social media users. The look was a clear nod to her aunt Kylie Jenner’s famous “King Kylie” era, when blue hair became a signature statement.
The reveal of her new look came from viral TikTok video where the 12 year old appeared alongside her mother Kim and two friends, lip-synching to Destroy Lonely’s “If Looks Could Kill.” This particular video quickly went viral sparking debate over her blue hair. Shortly after the TikTok video, Kim and North were spotted enjoying dinner in Rome at Pierluigi Restaurant. The mother-daughter duo coordinated their looks effortlessly. Kim wore a sleek black slip dress with sheer lace detailing and a lace bra visible underneath, while North matched her bold blue hair with an equally stylish ensemble.
This Rome outing also carried a deeper layer of significance. It came on the heels of Kim clarifying longstanding rumors from 2014, when a viral video had claimed she once left North behind in a Paris hotel. This public appearance seemed to underline the bond the mother-daughter shares today, putting old controversies to rest.
Netizens reaction to North West's blue hair look:
Beyond her bold fashion choices, North West is carving out her place in the world of fashion. Kim once revealed in a magazine interview, “She’s a big critiquer,” noting her daughter’s strong opinions and evolving fashion sense.
North, on the other hand, has made her own feelings about fame and photography crystal clear in public. In an earlier interview, she expressed her desire for control over her image, saying, "I like taking pictures of myself, but I don’t like when paparazzi do. 'I’m going to sue you,' I said as I woke up and saw all the paparazzi. 'If I’m ready, if I’m not tired, if my outfit’s good, then I’m like, ‘Okay, I could take a picture.’"