Opportunities to do diverse roles don’t come that often: Gullak actor Vaibhav Raj Gupta

A lot of hard work has gone into earning the trust of filmmakers and the audience, says actor Vaibhav Raj Gupta, who found his way into the hearts of fans with slice-of-life show Gullak and won praise for his gripping portrayal of a cop in Mandala Murders.

Vaibhav Raj Gupta on his work so far

Vaibhav said it has been a game of patience to find good projects like Mandala Murders, which released on Netflix in July. Now, he is happy that he was able to show his range as an actor in both comedy and drama.

“I was dreaming about this phase and finally I’m living it, where the work that you do gets appreciated. It feels beautiful and a lot of hard work has gone behind this. I’ve always believed in choosing the right work, which is why I don't do much work,” the actor told a news agency in an interview.

For instance, I waited a lot to get something like Mandala Murders’ where I can show that I can do both drama and comedy. But the opportunities to do something different won’t come that often,” he added.

The Vaani Kapoor-fronted series revolves around a chilling conspiracy of ritualistic killings tied to a centuries-old secret society. Vaibhav’s cop and Vaani’s investigative officer work together to crack the case.