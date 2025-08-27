Taylor Swift wears a discontinued Cartier in her engagement post

In her recent engagement photos, Taylor was seen sporting a yellow gold diamond-set Cartier Santos Demoiselle — worth $27,300 before it got discontinued — in size small. This particular Cartier has been discontinued for several years now, but the Love Story singer might have a recent fondness for the brand, perhaps due to her connection to the watch.

Taylor Swift’s Cartier Santos Demoiselle watch in engagement photo may have been a Travis Kelce Christmas gift

She was first seen wearing the Santos Demoiselle after Christmas last year, with reports suggesting Travis Kelce gifted her the watch. For a long time, Taylor steered away from brand affiliations for a while, so the watch was definitely a surprise for fans!

Small Santos Demoiselle models are commonly powered by Cartier caliber 157 (2-hand quartz). The dial of the watch is silver/silvered-opaline with black Roman numerals, blued-steel sword hands, inner minute track. Cartier’s tiny “secret signature” at X (the 10 marker) is often present. It comes with an integrated 18k yellow-gold bracelet with a hidden deployant clasp.

Taylor has appeared in the Maison’s Panthère de Cartier necklaces and other signature pieces during her increasingly public appearances.

The small, factory diamond-set yellow-gold reference is widely listed as WF9001Y7. Mid-size/full-gold diamond versions exist too, for e.g., WF9002Y7.