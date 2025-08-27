Taylor Swift wears a discontinued Cartier in her engagement post

In her recent engagement photos, Taylor was seen sporting a yellow gold diamond-set Cartier Santos Demoiselle — worth $27,300 before it got discontinued — in size small. This particular Cartier has been discontinued for several years now, but the Love Story singer might have a recent fondness for the brand, perhaps due to her connection to the watch.
She was first seen wearing the Santos Demoiselle after Christmas last year, with reports suggesting Travis Kelce gifted her the watch. For a long time, Taylor steered away from brand affiliations for a while, so the watch was definitely a surprise for fans!
Small Santos Demoiselle models are commonly powered by Cartier caliber 157 (2-hand quartz). The dial of the watch is silver/silvered-opaline with black Roman numerals, blued-steel sword hands, inner minute track. Cartier’s tiny “secret signature” at X (the 10 marker) is often present. It comes with an integrated 18k yellow-gold bracelet with a hidden deployant clasp.
Taylor has appeared in the Maison’s Panthère de Cartier necklaces and other signature pieces during her increasingly public appearances.
The small, factory diamond-set yellow-gold reference is widely listed as WF9001Y7. Mid-size/full-gold diamond versions exist too, for e.g., WF9002Y7.
Of course, the ring itself was a fascinating one! Reportedly designed in collaboration between Kelce and jeweller Kindred Lubeck of Artifex Fine Jewelry, the piece comes with an Old Mine Brilliant Cut diamond at the centre, which is a vintage-inspired stone framed in an 18k yellow gold band with intricate filigree, hand engraving and needle-point prongs. The shoulders are adorned with smaller diamonds.
Taylor recently got engaged to long-time boyfriend Travis Kelce in a lush, flower-filled garden, surrounded by pink and white blooms. The Cruel Summer singer and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end made their relationship official in October 2023.