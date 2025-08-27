Travis Kelce proposed to Taylor Swift ‘two weeks ago’ says his dad, Ed

The internet is going crazy after Taylor Swift announced on Instagram that she got engaged to her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, on August 26, 2025. Although the big news was made public on Tuesday, Travis Kelce's father, Ed Kelce has revealed that his son actually proposed two weeks ago.
In an interview with a media outlet Ed said that his rugby player son proposed at his own home "maybe two weeks, not quite two weeks ago".
Popstar Taylor Swift and NFL player Travis Kelce, both 35, had begun dating somewhere in 2023 and have become one of internet's most favourite couples since then. Swifties are beyond happy to know that their "mother" is finally getting married to the love of her life.
In a collaborated Instagram post with Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift casually announced "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married". The beautiful carousel post had dreamy pictures from Travis Kelce's proposal as the couple seemed to be in a garden full of flowers.
Following the engagement announcement, Travis Kelce's father opened up about the proposal. During an interview Ed Kelce said that Travis wanted to make the proposal into a "grand event".
Spilling the details of the proposal, Ed said, "He got her out there, they were about to go out to dinner, and he said, 'Let's go out and have a glass of wine' ... they got out there, and that's when he asked her, and it was beautiful."
After Taylor Swift said "yes" to Travis, the couple called their parents to let them know the good news.
Talking about the deep love that Taylor and Travis share, Ed Kelce said that the two are "just crazy about each other". Travis Kelce had been planning to propose to his girlfriend for months. According to reports, he himself designed the mammoth engagement ring he proposed with.
The Kansas City Chiefs player had initially planned to propose during the previous season of NFL, Ed revealed. However, the proposal finally came in August.
No matter when it happened, fans are happy to see their pop idol get engaged to someone she deeply loves. Many celebrities have also taken to social media to congratulate the couple.
It is all good news for Taylor Swift now. As she celebrates her engagement, she is also on track to release her upcoming album, "Life of a Showgirl", which she announced earlier this month.
