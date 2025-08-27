Michael Jackson’s son Prince Jackson is engaged to girlfriend Molly

The eldest son of late Michael Jackson, Prince Jackson has officially popped the question to his longtime girlfriend Molly. This marks as the next big step in their love story. On Tuesday, August 26, the 27-year-old revealed that he is engaged to his longtime girlfriend, Molly, in a heartfelt Instagram post.
The announcement was made by Prince in a series of photos set to his father's 1987 ballad I Just Can’t Stop Loving You. The choice of song was a touching nod to his legendary dad, which perfectly captured their romantic milestone. In the caption, Prince shared a glimpse into their nearly decade-long relationship, “8 years down infinity to go. Molly and I have spent a lot of time together and made incredible memories." The newly engaged star continued in his caption, reflecting on the journey they’ve shared,
“We’ve traveled the world, graduated and grown so much together. I’m excited for this next chapter in our lives as we continue to grow and make great memories. I love you babs,” he wrote, adding a blowing kiss emoji.
Fans and friends quickly filled the comments section with love and congratulations, celebrating the couple’s exciting news. The couple have been together for eight years. They have a steady and admirable presence in each other’s lives, often spotted at family gatherings, charity events, and graduations.
With this new engagement, Prince Jackson is beginning a fresh chapter while honoring the roots of his family legacy. And judging by his words, it’s clear he and Molly are just getting started on a lifetime of making memories together.
