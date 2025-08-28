Ananya Panday radiates festive glow in her saree look on Ganesh Chaturthi

With Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations going on in full swing, everybody seems to be putting their best foot forward in celebrating the festival and also looking their best. Joining the celebrations, is Bollywood actress Ananya Pandey who has left her fans mesmerised with her latest traditional look.

Ananya Panday’s Ganesh Chaturthi look

Ananya recently shared a few pictures of herself on her social media account, wherein she is looking like a dream.

Dressed in a dark leaf green saree with a delicately embroidered golden blouse, adding fresh flowers to her hair and pairing her outfit with classy accessories, Ananya captioned the post as, “It’s starting to look a lot like my favourite time of the year.”