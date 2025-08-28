French Montana engaged to Dubai princess Sheikha Mahra

Sheikha Mahra, 31, is the daughter of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the ruler of Dubai and Prime Minister of the UAE. She was born in 1994 and studied international relations in London, graduating in 2023. She has often spoken about her interest in charity work and is active in equestrian sports.

The princess was earlier married to Sheikh Mana bin Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mana Al Maktoum. The couple tied the knot in May 2023 and welcomed a daughter in May 2024. She announced her divorce on Instagram just two months later, in July, citing infidelity. Soon after, she launched her own fragrance line called Divorce under her brand Mahra M1.

French Montana was also married once before. He wed designer and businesswoman Nadeen Kharbouch in 2007, and the two share a teenage son, Kruz, who is now 16. The marriage ended in 2014. Over the years, Montana has been linked with several celebrities, including Khloe Kardashian.