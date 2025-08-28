French Montana engaged to Dubai princess Sheikha Mahra

Moroccan-American rapper French Montana is now engaged to Dubai’s Princess Sheikha Mahra Mohammed Rashed Al Maktoum. The news was confirmed this week, with reports saying the proposal took place in June during Paris Fashion Week.
The rapper, whose real name is Karim Kharbouch, made his runway debut for French label 3.Paradis at the time. Soon after, he asked Sheikha Mahra to marry him. Montana is 40 years old and is best known for tracks like Unforgettable and No Stylist.
Sheikha Mahra, 31, is the daughter of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the ruler of Dubai and Prime Minister of the UAE. She was born in 1994 and studied international relations in London, graduating in 2023. She has often spoken about her interest in charity work and is active in equestrian sports.
The princess was earlier married to Sheikh Mana bin Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mana Al Maktoum. The couple tied the knot in May 2023 and welcomed a daughter in May 2024. She announced her divorce on Instagram just two months later, in July, citing infidelity. Soon after, she launched her own fragrance line called Divorce under her brand Mahra M1.
French Montana was also married once before. He wed designer and businesswoman Nadeen Kharbouch in 2007, and the two share a teenage son, Kruz, who is now 16. The marriage ended in 2014. Over the years, Montana has been linked with several celebrities, including Khloe Kardashian.
Rumours about his relationship with Sheikha Mahra first surfaced in late 2024, when they were seen together at the Pont des Arts bridge in Paris. They were later spotted dining in Dubai and Morocco, and even on desert camel rides. Earlier this year, they held hands while attending Paris Fashion Week, which drew plenty of attention.
Sources say both families are supportive of the match, though the wedding date has not been revealed yet. For now, the couple seem happy to enjoy their time together, balancing the worlds of hip hop, royalty, and business.
At the centre of this story are two very different people who appear to have found common ground — one from the royal palaces of Dubai and the other from the streets of Casablanca and the Bronx.
