Police search for actor Lakshmi Menon in kidnap complaint

Actor Lakshmi Menon has been accused of kidnapping and assaulting a tech worker in Kochi. Police said the case began after a fight at a bar on Saturday night. The complainant, an IT employee, told police that Lakshmi Menon and a group of friends stopped his car near the Ernakulam North Bridge. Videos from the spot show a group surrounding the man’s vehicle and arguing with him. The footage also shows Lakshmi Menon, 27, among them.
According to the complaint, the group pulled the man out of his car and forced him into another vehicle. They then drove him away. Police later arrested three people linked to the case. They have been identified as Mithun, Aneesh,\ and Sonamol.
The actress has been named as the third accused in the complaint. Police said she is yet to be found. A counter-complaint has also been filed by the group seen with her in the videos. Details of that version have not been made public.
The incident has sparked wide discussion in Kochi. Videos taken by bystanders have been shared online, which shows the argument near the bridge, and people in the area said a small crowd had gathered by the time the fight grew louder. Police are still looking for Lakshmi Menon. The case is in the early stages, and officers are checking both complaints. What began as a bar fight has now turned into a police case with serious charges.
Lakshmi Menon started acting back in 2011 with the Malayalam film Raghavinte Swantham Raziya and later moved to Tollywood, where her first lead role came in Sundara Pandian in 2012. She has since worked in both Malayalam and Tamil films.
