Police search for actor Lakshmi Menon in kidnap complaint

The actress has been named as the third accused in the complaint. Police said she is yet to be found. A counter-complaint has also been filed by the group seen with her in the videos. Details of that version have not been made public.

The incident has sparked wide discussion in Kochi. Videos taken by bystanders have been shared online, which shows the argument near the bridge, and people in the area said a small crowd had gathered by the time the fight grew louder. Police are still looking for Lakshmi Menon. The case is in the early stages, and officers are checking both complaints. What began as a bar fight has now turned into a police case with serious charges.

Lakshmi Menon started acting back in 2011 with the Malayalam film Raghavinte Swantham Raziya and later moved to Tollywood, where her first lead role came in Sundara Pandian in 2012. She has since worked in both Malayalam and Tamil films.