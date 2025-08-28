Tourist Family director Abishan Jeevinth turns hero in Soundarya Rajinikanth’s new film

Abishan Jeevinth, the director behind this year’s blockbuster Tourist Family, is making a major career leap, this time to the big screen as a lead actor.

Abishan Jeevinth to star opposite Anaswara Rajan in new Tamil film

He will headline an upcoming film directed by Madhan, starring alongside Malayalam actress Anaswara Rajan. The project is being jointly produced by Soundarya Rajinikanth’s Zion Pictures and Magesh Raj Pasilian’s MRP Entertainment.

On the occasion of Ganesh Chathurthi, both production houses took to Instagram to make the official announcement, unveiling the lead cast and sharing early details about the film.

Welcoming Abishan Jeevinth to the new role, MRP Entertainment posted:

"Zion Films & MRP Entertainment proudly unveil this year’s blockbuster Tourist Family director @abishan_jeevinth in a powerful new avatar — stepping into the spotlight as the lead actor in our fourth production. We’re excited to have this talented actor-director on board for #PRNO04."

A poster featuring Abishan was also released, revealing that he will portray a character named Sathya.Interestingly, Abishan had played a supporting character in Tourist Family, which went on to win the hearts of many.

Similarly, the production house welcomed Anaswara Rajan with equal enthusiasm, writing: "We are happy to announce that the incredibly talented actress @anaswara.rajan — known for her recent string of hits in Malayalam cinema — joins us as the female lead in our fourth production. This marks a significant milestone for us, and we’re thrilled to have her as part of the team."

Anaswara will play Monisha, with the film currently in production. The project also boasts an impressive technical crew, with music by Sean Roldan and cinematography by Shreyaas Krishna. More updates on the film are expected in the coming weeks as production progresses.

