From Superstar to Supermom: Simran on Good Bad Ugly, Tourist Family, her three-decade journey in films, and motherhood

Despite all the stardom, speak to Simran today and you’ll find her disarmingly grounded. There’s a quiet poise in her words and a dignified calm that speaks of someone who has lived her life to the fullest in both fame and family. She’s proud of her cinematic empire—but her heart beats loudest for her role as a mother to two charming boys, Aadheep and Aadit. She may have lit up the screen with stardust, but it’s her gentle spirit off-screen that truly defines her.

Ahead of Mother’s Day, the dazzling diva speaks to Indulge about her three-decade journey on the silver screen, her recent appearance in Good Bad Ugly that set the internet on fire, her favourite role as a mother, and the person behind her onscreen persona.