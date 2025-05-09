From Superstar to Supermom: Simran on Good Bad Ugly, Tourist Family, her three-decade journey in films, and motherhood
Every era in cinema witnesses a sensation—a force who doesn’t just face the arc lights but goes on to rule the industry. In ’90s Tamil cinema, one name that shimmered bright was Simran! With blockbusters like Once More and VIP, Simran didn’t just arrive—she conquered Kollywood and how. Not only did she have the audience glued to their seats with her remarkable screen presence and power-packed characters, but she also danced like a dream, all of which eventually sealed her a permanent spot among the superstars of Tamil cinema. The icing on the cake was her ability to straddle glamour and gravitas, which made her filmmakers’ favourite.
Simran on stardom, motherhood, and her timeless reign in Tamil cinema
Despite all the stardom, speak to Simran today and you’ll find her disarmingly grounded. There’s a quiet poise in her words and a dignified calm that speaks of someone who has lived her life to the fullest in both fame and family. She’s proud of her cinematic empire—but her heart beats loudest for her role as a mother to two charming boys, Aadheep and Aadit. She may have lit up the screen with stardust, but it’s her gentle spirit off-screen that truly defines her.
Ahead of Mother’s Day, the dazzling diva speaks to Indulge about her three-decade journey on the silver screen, her recent appearance in Good Bad Ugly that set the internet on fire, her favourite role as a mother, and the person behind her onscreen persona.
You’re all over the internet after your cameo in Good, Bad, Ugly. Did you expect such a response?
I was quite surprised by the overwhelming response and the fact that Vaalee and Thottu Thottu Pesum Sultana from the ’90s struck a chord with this generation. When director Adhik (Ravichandran) told me the story and about my cameo, we could already feel that energy when the scene would play out in theatres. But this was really big!
Your recent role in Tourist Family, how does it resonate with you?
It’s an interesting character—a housewife who migrates from Sri Lanka to Chennai, and the way the family comes together in those tough times. The film is full of humour, emotions, love, and laughter.
You’ve been in the industry for over three decades. Do you think actresses today have more variety in roles to choose from?
It doesn’t feel like 30 years at all. But when I look back, I feel proud of the legacy of work I’ve built. So yes, I do pat myself on the back for that. The roles being offered today are definitely more versatile. As society and the audience evolve in their thinking, so do the opportunities for women in cinema. Audiences today are more open-minded, and technology has helped break many boundaries. In Tamil Nadu, I feel our cinema remains deeply rooted in culture and avoids being overly cliché. Moreover, age is just a number, and I’m genuinely happy to see roles being written for all age groups—both for men and women.
Do you think OTT platforms have contributed to this shift?
Absolutely! There’s no real desire to specifically work in Bollywood or Hollywood. Talent is universal, and language is no longer a barrier. OTT platforms have proven that.
You’re often referred to as the ‘OG superstar’ of the ’90s. How do you feel about these labels?
Everyone is an original version of themselves. Yes, there have been recreations of old songs and scenes in recent times, but it’s all part of entertainment. As long as we entertain, that’s what matters. I take it in a positive way. After all, a lot of hard work has gone into being original!
Do you ever wish you had ventured more into Hindi films, especially considering the success of Gulmohar and Rocketry?
I have no regrets at all. That word holds a lot of weight for me. I’m truly blessed that Rocketry and Gulmohar came my way. Both projects had incredible teams and were creatively fulfilling. I believe in working with like-minded people. I can’t manipulate—I’m just not that kind of person. I prefer to work in an environment where I feel comfortable with the people around me. There’s nothing for me to prove, and money isn’t the driving factor.
Have you become more selective with your roles?
Yes… As a mother, my priorities have naturally changed. I can’t dedicate all of my time to work anymore. But if I do find the time, I’d love to create something of my own—build a team and bring it to life. Let’s hope the right time comes. Maybe once the kids are a bit older.
You took a break during the peak of your career to focus on family. Could you tell us about that phase?
I had achieved enough name and fame by 27, and I felt it was time to embrace family life. When you meet the right person, everything falls into place. It was more of a natural transition. It was a break for a short period, and it shaped very well. And when I returned to work, it was on my terms.
Despite being a superstar, you’ve always kept your family life private. How did you manage that?
No one has ever asked me this before, so I’m not sure how to answer. But I’ll tell you, it’s tough saying no to the kids. Keeping them away from social media and constant attention isn’t easy. I just tackle the challenges as they come, try to limit their exposure as much as I can, but you can’t be on 24/7 watch. Living the life of a celebrity isn’t easy.
Your children would have grown up watching your movies. Do they have a favourite of yours?
Yes, yes…We are all movie buffs. We enjoy going to the theatre or having movie nights together, whether it’s a horror or comedy film. They love movies like Kannathil Muthamittal and Priyamaanavale, and they’re big fans of Ajith and Vijay. They often watch their films. They also enjoyed Vidaamuyarchi, Good Bad Ugly, and The GOAT.
If your kids wanted to pursue a career in films, what advice would you give them?
Being in films is a tough job. It’s all about hard work—there’s simply no substitute for it. People often say that luck plays a big role, and I believe that too. But I think luck comes to those with good character. Being a good human being attracts that kind of luck. When you do good deeds in life, they eventually pay off.
Is there any life lesson from your mother that you’ve passed on to your children?
Oh, my mother is such a strong lady. Her never-give-up spirit is something I’ve always admired. I’ve definitely passed that on to my children.
How would you describe your parenting style?
I’m not a strict parent. I prefer not to nag, like saying, ‘get up, go to sleep,’ but if something isn’t getting done, I let them figure it out on their own. I don’t think there’s anything special about parenting. All mothers love their kids and want them to do their best, no matter what they do or where they come from—it’s all about that one relationship— being a mother.
How have you kept things going so smoothly?
I couldn’t do it without my partner. My husband, Deepak, and I work together to make sure the family runs smoothly. When I am away at work, he ensures that he keeps the kids comfortable. So, I take up work during the holidays or weekends, so it’s all very well planned. But if I need to be away, he steps in. We both share the responsibility of raising the kids equally.
When you’re not facing the camera, how do you unwind?
I love a simple life—just a cup of tea and a good movie! I also enjoy shopping, especially street shopping. I go shopping with my sister or friends. I’m a fan of the temple jewellery in Pondy Bazaar.
Have you worn any of that in your films?
Of course! In movies, award functions, and shows…
You’ve always looked great. What’s your fitness and beauty regimen?
Diet plays a huge role. It has sort of become my life, yaar! Sometimes, I don’t get time to exercise; the routine is such, and you are exhausted by the end of the day. For me wellness means going for massages at least four times a week, hitting the gym, and doing yoga twice a week. It’s a mix of everything, but food plays a major part. And these massages are such bliss after you hit 45. And I am going to be 50 next year. Oh God!
What does it feel like?
Time flies, but I feel good. When I look back, I think I have done a really good job with my face and my body! The maturity that comes with age is something I enjoy. My mind is focused and you are not scared to share anything with anyone. The maturity is really cool!
What’s the biggest change you’ve noticed in yourself over the years?
I think maturity naturally seeps in over time. As you grow older, you become clearer about your boundaries, and people are less likely to take advantage of you. When you’re younger, people often feel free to say anything to you—it sinks into your subconscious and can sometimes lead to overconfidence. It doesn’t always motivate you to follow your own path. But that’s where your inner strength comes in, and the support of those close to you—like my mom, husband, and friends—really helps. Life can be very challenging, but with maturity, you learn to handle things on your own. That’s when you start making your loved ones proud. Confidence and clarity truly come with age.
Your recent speech at an awards function went viral. How do you usually respond to such comments, whether they come from co-stars or the audience?
I think you have to be mindful of your own conduct first. If you’re being kind to people, but someone is constantly trying to put you down and you keep trying to ignore it, at some point, it can be mistaken as a sign of weakness. So, when someone crosses a line, it’s important to address it calmly. You do need to stand up for yourself and put a gentle stop to it. Just be brave.
Is social media a boon or bane?
Again, it depends on what sort of message they are spreading. Technology has its benefits, but it also comes with its flaws. The key is using it responsibly. Teach kids how to use it wisely, and ensure they don’t get caught up in negativity.
Was it easier when you started your career when there was no social media?
No… Nothing was easier then. We had a different set of challenges. There were fewer distractions, no social media to deal with, and everything was more physical. We had to prove ourselves with photographs and printed and handwritten material. There were no digital cameras, monitors, or caravans.
If you weren’t an actor, what would you have been?
I think I would have been a homemaker only! If you had asked me in my 20s, I would have given you a list of at least 10 professions. But lately I feel as I grow older that all I want to do is sit back, relax, and balance work and home.
So when you were in your 20s, what were the options?
I had so many… Fashion designing, this and that. Work is just part of your life, you know. I think whatever you do, you should just enjoy your life.
And what’s your secret to a happy life?
Live and let live!
Favourite dance number of yours….
Thottu Thottu Pesum Sultana and Aal Thotta Boopathy.
Biggest strength?
Willingness to take risks.
Your weakness?
Food, yaar!
You are a good cook, we are told…
Yes, I can cook Indian food. My speciality is mutton curry.
One habit you could beat a millennial or Gen Z with?
Cleaning! I’m obsessed with keeping things clean and tidy. People say I have OCD, but I call it common sense. How can you sit on a couch that is dirty?
One thing you want to tick off in 2025?
I don’t have an idea of this right now, as I never plan things like that. Maybe take a road trip to Greenland, something I’ve never done before.
If a movie were made about your life, who would you want to play you?
Please don’t make a movie about my life (laughs)!
