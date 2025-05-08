Sonam Kapoor shares wedding pics on anniversary, says ‘no one compares to’ Anand Ahuja

When you lose someone you love, it often acts as a gentle reminder to hold the other loved ones just a little more closer to the heart. Almost a week after the death of her grandmother, Sonam Kapoor pens an emotional note for her husband Anand Ahuja, on the occasion of her wedding anniversary.

The actress dropped a series of photographs from different celebrations at her wedding — from the mehendi to the main nuptial ceremony. In some of them, she looked resplendent in a mint green saree while in some other, she flaunted the bridal glow in a red lehenga. In another picture captured at the after-party of her reception, we got reminded of how the crème de la crème of Bollywood danced all night to celebrate Sonam’s wedding.

She captioned the post, “Absolutely no one compares to you. The love of my life. Always find me. @anandahuja eternity and beyond. #everydayphenomenal Happy Anniversary”