Meghan Markle swears by ayurvedic wisdom and superfoods during pregnancy

Meghan Markle is turning heads once again—not with tiaras or tabloid drama, but with turmeric and adaptogens. Recently the Duchess of Sussex opened up about her approach to health during pregnancy, revealing that she turned to the ancient Indian wellness practice of Ayurveda for support while expecting her two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Why Meghan Markle swears by mushrooms, turmeric, and a little bit of magic

At 43, the former actress and now wellness advocate shared that much of her pregnancy journey focused on seeing ‘food as medicine’, guided by an Ayurvedic doctor. Rooted in balancing the body, mind and spirit, Ayurveda influenced the Duchess’s dietary choices during both pregnancies. “So much of it was about viewing food differently,” she said, adding that the philosophy gave her a grounded, intentional approach to health and nourishment.