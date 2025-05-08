Meghan Markle swears by ayurvedic wisdom and superfoods during pregnancy

Meghan Markle is turning heads once again—not with tiaras or tabloid drama, but with turmeric and adaptogens. Recently the Duchess of Sussex opened up about her approach to health during pregnancy, revealing that she turned to the ancient Indian wellness practice of Ayurveda for support while expecting her two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.
At 43, the former actress and now wellness advocate shared that much of her pregnancy journey focused on seeing ‘food as medicine’, guided by an Ayurvedic doctor. Rooted in balancing the body, mind and spirit, Ayurveda influenced the Duchess’s dietary choices during both pregnancies. “So much of it was about viewing food differently,” she said, adding that the philosophy gave her a grounded, intentional approach to health and nourishment.
Meghan also sang the praises of adaptogenic mushrooms—non-psychoactive fungi known to help the body manage stress. “I think a lot of people hear the word ‘mushrooms’ and think I’m being all hippy-dippy,” she joked. “But adaptogens are part of our natural ecosystem and dietary system. They’re not psychedelic, they’re just misunderstood.” The duchess discussed the ongoing scepticism around holistic health trends but remained firm in her belief that superfoods and natural supplements can have a tangible impact. “These ingredients have properties that can make you feel different in a really safe way,” she explained. “People might roll their eyes, but I’m okay with that.”
Meghan’s personal experience with these wellness tools went on to influence her professional life as well. After stepping away from royal duties and moving to California, she supported several female-led ventures aligned with her holistic lifestyle.
Reflecting on that moment, Meghan said she simply wanted to help the brand grow authentically: “I remember calling and saying, ‘I want to share it with my neighbour.’ And it was a turmeric latte that I loved the most.” Meghan Markle continues to reinvent her role in the public eye. And if her wellness habits are anything to go by, the duchess is trading palace pressures for inner peace—one adaptogen at a time.