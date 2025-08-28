Salman Khan shares glimpses of Khan family’s Ganpati celebrations

Actor Salman Khan is drenched in the festive spirit of Mumbai. On Wednesday, the actor took to his Instagram, and shared a video from the Ganpati festivities.

Here’s a glimpse into Salman Khan’s Ganapati celebrations

The video features the actor himself and his family including father Salim Khan, their mother Salma Khan, brothers Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan, sisters Arpita Khan and Alvira Khan Agnihotri, brother-in-law Atul Agnihotri, Aayush Sharma, his niece Alizeh Agnihotri, nephew Ayaan Agnihotri, actor couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh and their kids.

They performed aarti in front of a beautiful idol of Lord Ganpati. While most people in the video donned traditional Indian wear, Salman, Arbaaz and their father Salim Khan opted for western outfits.