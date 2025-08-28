These destinations get strict on tourist behaviour and cultural protection

Similarly, South Korea’s popular tourist island of Jeju has launched multilingual etiquette notices to proactively address rising issues associated with tourist behaviour. Recognising the importance of clear communication, these notices, available in various languages, aim to educate visitors on local customs and expected standards of conduct. This initiative underscores a preventative approach, encouraging tourists to be mindful and respectful of the island’s natural beauty and cultural norms, ultimately fostering a more harmonious relationship between visitors and the local community.

These initiatives in Venice and Jeju Island are emblematic of a larger, global movement. Several other countries and regions have also implemented stricter rules and penalties to curb tourist misbehavior. Across Asia, destinations are increasingly addressing the negative impacts of tourism. Bali, Indonesia, has become particularly proactive, with a significant rise in deportations of foreign nationals for offences ranging from visa violations and illegal employment to disrespecting sacred sites and flouting local laws. New guidelines outlining acceptable conduct, including modest dress at temples and adherence to traffic regulations, have been introduced. A dedicated task force now actively monitors and addresses tourist misconduct.