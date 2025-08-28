These destinations get strict on tourist behaviour and cultural protection

Recently, Venice, the enchanting Italian city renowned for its canals and Renaissance architecture, has recently taken a firm stance against unruly tourist behaviour by introducing fines reaching up to INR 50,000. This move comes in response to a growing frustration among Venetians regarding disrespectful actions such as swimming in the canals, littering and public intoxication. Authorities aim to preserve the city’s fragile ecosystem and cultural heritage while ensuring a more respectful environment for both residents and visitors. Specific regulations target actions deemed detrimental to Venice’s unique character, reflecting a broader trend of destinations grappling with the challenges of over-tourism.
Similarly, South Korea’s popular tourist island of Jeju has launched multilingual etiquette notices to proactively address rising issues associated with tourist behaviour. Recognising the importance of clear communication, these notices, available in various languages, aim to educate visitors on local customs and expected standards of conduct. This initiative underscores a preventative approach, encouraging tourists to be mindful and respectful of the island’s natural beauty and cultural norms, ultimately fostering a more harmonious relationship between visitors and the local community.
These initiatives in Venice and Jeju Island are emblematic of a larger, global movement. Several other countries and regions have also implemented stricter rules and penalties to curb tourist misbehavior. Across Asia, destinations are increasingly addressing the negative impacts of tourism. Bali, Indonesia, has become particularly proactive, with a significant rise in deportations of foreign nationals for offences ranging from visa violations and illegal employment to disrespecting sacred sites and flouting local laws. New guidelines outlining acceptable conduct, including modest dress at temples and adherence to traffic regulations, have been introduced. A dedicated task force now actively monitors and addresses tourist misconduct.
Japan, while celebrated for its culture of politeness, has also witnessed challenges due to increased visitor numbers. A notable instance involves a town near the iconic Mount Fuji erecting a substantial barrier to obstruct a popular photography spot, a measure taken after persistent issues with tourists causing disturbances and overcrowding in the area. Furthermore, Japan has disseminated updated etiquette guides for international visitors. In Singapore, famous for its stringent laws, tourists face considerable fines for seemingly minor infractions such as littering and smoking outside designated zones. The city-state’s famous ban on durian fruit in public transport and hotels, enforced with substantial penalties, serves as a clear example of its commitment to maintaining order and cleanliness.
Countries in the Middle East are also actively working to manage tourist behaviour and uphold cultural values. In Saudi Arabia, regulations include fines for breaches of public decency, such as immodest attire, public displays of affection and playing loud music in residential areas. These rules apply universally to both residents and tourists, highlighting a commitment to maintaining social order and respect for local traditions.
The United Arab Emirates (UAE), particularly Dubai, has well-defined laws governing public conduct. Tourists can face penalties ranging from fines to imprisonment for offences like public intoxication, indecent behaviour and disrespectful dress in public areas and religious sites. Kuwait has taken a strong stance on its citizens’ behaviour abroad, with lawmakers suggesting the revocation of passports for those who tarnish the nation’s reputation through misconduct while travelling internationally.
These collective efforts across the globe signify a growing awareness of the need to balance the economic benefits of tourism with the preservation of cultural heritage, environmental sustainability and the well-being of local communities. The increasing implementation of fines, etiquette campaigns and stricter regulations underscores a global shift towards demanding more responsible and respectful behaviour.
For more updates, join/follow our , and channels.