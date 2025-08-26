Frequent flyers guide: Four key updates (new routes, power bank rules and more)

Akasa Air is in a phase of aggressive international expansion, particularly with a focus on Southeast Asia and the Middle East. It recently announced two new international routes from its Bengaluru hub, which is now its second-largest base after Mumbai. Bengaluru to Jeddah is a twice-weekly service that began on September 21, 2025. Jeddah is a significant route, catering to both business travelers and pilgrims heading to Mecca and Medina. Daily flights to Phuket, Thailand, started on October 1, 2025. This route is aimed at tapping into the strong and growing demand for leisure travel to Southeast Asia.

