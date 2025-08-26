Frequent flyers guide: Four key updates (new routes, power bank rules and more)

The UAE airline has updated its safety regulations on carrying power banks, aligning with international aviation standards. Travellers can only carry them in hand luggage, with restrictions on capacity: up to 100Wh without approval, and between 100–160Wh only with airline consent. Power banks are strictly prohibited in checked baggage. The move reflects growing concerns around lithium-ion battery safety and passengers are advised to check watt-hour ratings before flying to avoid last-minute surprises.
This new AI-powered feature within Google Flights is designed to make bargain-hunting for air travel quicker and smarter. The tool scans flexible dates, alternative routes and nearby airports to surface the cheapest options in seconds, saving travellers the hassle of endless comparisons. Already popular with frequent flyers, Google Flights’ upgrade is expected to reshape how budget-conscious holidaymakers plan their journeys in 2025.
The Indian government has announced an ambitious plan to build 350 airports across the country by 2047, more than doubling the current number of 162. This initiative is a part of the Viksit Bharat vision, with a focus on developing aviation infrastructure in tier-two and tier-three cities. The government is also working on expanding connectivity beyond traditional airports. Rules for seaplane operations have been streamlined, with two seaplanes expected to arrive in October to begin services in regions like the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Kerala and Andhra Pradesh.
Akasa Air is in a phase of aggressive international expansion, particularly with a focus on Southeast Asia and the Middle East. It recently announced two new international routes from its Bengaluru hub, which is now its second-largest base after Mumbai. Bengaluru to Jeddah is a twice-weekly service that began on September 21, 2025. Jeddah is a significant route, catering to both business travelers and pilgrims heading to Mecca and Medina. Daily flights to Phuket, Thailand, started on October 1, 2025. This route is aimed at tapping into the strong and growing demand for leisure travel to Southeast Asia.
