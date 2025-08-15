These Indian airports are transforming the passenger experience for flyers

This recognition places it among only seven airports worldwide to be honoured for outstanding architectural excellence. The new Terminal 2 is not just a building; it’s a tribute to the wonders of Northeast India. The architectural concept is deeply rooted in the natural beauty, biodiversity and cultural heritage of Assam. The design draws profound inspiration from the resilience of bamboo and the grace of the foxtail orchid, which is the state flower of Assam.

This thematic design is reflected in the structure’s many columns, which resemble tea-trunks and the curved, overlapping rooftop, giving the airport an earthy, organic feel. The terminal tells a story of Assam’s rich heritage. The interior spaces pay homage to the Brahmaputra River, the island of Majuli and local craftsmanship. The use of traditional motifs, such as the gamocha (a traditional Assamese towel), is also integrated into the design. Unlike the older airports that usually echo chaos and confusion, its aesthetic is so immersive that the terminal feels less like an airport and more like a beautiful biodiversity park. The large, open spaces, combined with abundant natural light, create a calming and refreshing ambience.