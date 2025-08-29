Anupam Kher shares Bradley Cooper’s surprise “Ganpati Bappa Morya” moment from Silver Linings playbook

In the scene Anupam Kher, who plays Dr. Cliff Patel, explains the story of Lord Ganesha to Bradley Cooper’s character, Patrizio. Their conversation ends with Bradley repeating the chant, “‘Ganpati Bappa Morya.’” This small but powerful cultural moment brought smiles to fans who had never seen this side of the movie before. Sharing the video on social media, Anupam Kher wrote, "When Bradley Cooper said Ganpati Bappa Morya! Presenting the deleted scene from the film #SilverLiningsPlaybook where I explain to #BradleyCooper the phenomenal story of Lord Ganesh! Jai Ganesh!"

The post quickly caught the attention of fans worldwide, who were thrilled to watch Bradley embrace the Indian chant with sincerity. The comment section flooded with reactions, as many praised the scene and questioned why it didn’t make the final cut of the film.

Watch the clip here: