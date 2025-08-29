Celebs

Anupam Kher shares Bradley Cooper’s surprise “Ganpati Bappa Morya” moment from Silver Linings playbook

Anupam Kher shares a deleted scene from Silver Linings Playbook where Bradley Cooper says “Ganpati Bappa Morya,” delighting fans on Ganesh Chaturthi
Veteran actor Anupam Kher delighted fans on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 by sharing an interesting anecdote. He recently shared a rare deleted scene from the Oscar-winning film Silver Linings Playbook. The clip revealed a surprising cultural crossover moment where Hollywood actor Bradley Cooper is seen saying, “Ganpati Bappa Morya (Hail Lord Ganesha).”

In the scene Anupam Kher, who plays Dr. Cliff Patel, explains the story of Lord Ganesha to Bradley Cooper’s character, Patrizio. Their conversation ends with Bradley repeating the chant, “‘Ganpati Bappa Morya.’” This small but powerful cultural moment brought smiles to fans who had never seen this side of the movie before. Sharing the video on social media, Anupam Kher wrote, "When Bradley Cooper said Ganpati Bappa Morya! Presenting the deleted scene from the film #SilverLiningsPlaybook where I explain to #BradleyCooper the phenomenal story of Lord Ganesh! Jai Ganesh!"

The post quickly caught the attention of fans worldwide, who were thrilled to watch Bradley embrace the Indian chant with sincerity. The comment section flooded with reactions, as many praised the scene and questioned why it didn’t make the final cut of the film.

One fan commented, "Well done, Bradley. Tried hard with the last line." Another user asked, "But why was such an interesting scene deleted?" A third fan expressed surprise, writing, "Oh wow! I had no clue this was going to be one of the scenes." Meanwhile, another viewer appreciated Kher’s energy in the scene, saying, "Sir, the way you explain everything with energy to Bradley Cooper."

This small clip not only highlighted Bradley Cooper’s willingness to embrace Indian culture but also reminded fans of Anupam Kher’s global impact as an actor who bridges cultures on screen.

