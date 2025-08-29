Ariana Grande to go on tour after 6-year wait

Ariana Grande announces Eternal Sunshine Tour after her musical, Wicked became a blockbuster hit. The tour will continue for seven years next summer, with five dates in London. According to Ariana's official announcement, presale for shows in the US and Canada will kick off on September 9.

London concert tickets will presale on September 16. To participate in the presale queue, Grande’s fans, also known as ‘Arianators’, can sign up on her website until September 7. The general sale will go live on September 10.

The ticket prices can typically range from $245 to $550 (₹21,498-₹48,262).

Ariana Grande will kick off the tour with her Oakland appearance in June 2026. She will also tour in Los Angeles, Austin, Sunrise, Atlanta, Brooklyn, Boston, Montreal, Chicago and the final location will be London.

Fans were eager for her comeback since 2019, expecting another successful comeback after the Sweetener World Tour in December.