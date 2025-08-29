Is Karrueche Tran dating Deion Sanders?

Karrueche Tran has confirmed rumours that she is dating Deion Sanders in a recent podcast appearance. Karrueche appeared as a guest on the What’s Next with J. Ryan podcast on Thursday, August 28, along with her longtime friend, singer and actress Christina Milian.

“Is she dating right now?” Ryan asked regarding Tran and said, “I saw that you took a liking into football recently.”

Karrueche Tran confirms dating rumours tied to NFL star Deion Sanders in a podcast

The trio laughed at his artful way of digging into her dating chapter, while admitting that he was unsure of “how far” he could go digging into the details.

“Yeah, I’m dating,” Karrueche confirmed.

“Yeah,” she replied when Ryan asked if she was “having fun".

Still gleaming with happiness, she said: “If I wasn’t having fun, I wouldn’t be in it.”

“I’m at a point in my life, like, I know what I want. I’ve dated a lot. I’ve done a lot. I’ve did this, did that. Young, old. And so, if I wasn’t happy and content, and feeling good in my situation, I’m not wasting my time,” she said.

“I don’t have the time for it. I rather be at home, namaste, chile, in bed at 9 o’clock doing my own thing if I’m not happy.”

“So yeah, I’m in a good place, she concluded.

The Claws actress aged 37 and the former NFL star who is 58, sparked dating rumors in July this year.

Karrueche was spotted several times in videos from Deion's son's company, Well Off Media, where she appeared emotional, while sitting by the former NFL star’s bedside during his bladder removal surgery.