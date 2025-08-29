Travis Kelce’ Kansas restaurant pays homage to Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s romance is being feted in a pretty tasty manner. Travis’ new Kansas City eatery 1587 Prime, which he operates with his teammate Patrick Mahomes, will have a cocktail bearing one of Taylor’s song titles.
The beverage, fittingly titled The Alchemy, is a clear reference to one song from her album The Tortured Poets Department, which is generally thought to be about her romance with the American football player. A reel on Instagram posted on Thursday by the restaurant featured Travis and Mahomes getting presented with the new drink garnished with cucumber, orange peel and roses. In the video, a server brings the drink and introduces it as, “This is the Alchemy,” to which Travis replies, “Oh yeah, I see it.”
The title is an apt homage, for the song itself has many football references such as the lyrics: “Where’s the trophy? He just comes runnin’ over to me / Touchdown / Call the amateurs and cut ’em from the team.” The song even alludes to a cocktail, as Taylor sings: “These chemicals hit me like white wine.”
The menu reveal is just days after the couple went public with their engagement in a shared Instagram post on Tuesday. Taylor captioned the photo, “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married ????”, referencing yet another song from the same album, So High School. Travis proposed with a ring he had designed himself that held an Old Mine brilliant cut stone.
1587 Prime, the restaurant named after Mahomes’ and Kelce’ numbers, is a contemporary American steakhouse developed in collaboration with Noble 33. The eatery, which will feature items such as the wagyu beef and shrimp diablo, will open on 17 September. The new beverage is a reflection of the couple’s avowed affection for each other since they both continue to share their experience with the world.