Travis Kelce’ Kansas restaurant pays homage to Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s romance is being feted in a pretty tasty manner. Travis’ new Kansas City eatery 1587 Prime, which he operates with his teammate Patrick Mahomes, will have a cocktail bearing one of Taylor’s song titles.

All you need to know about Taylor-inspired cocktail The Alchemy

The beverage, fittingly titled The Alchemy, is a clear reference to one song from her album The Tortured Poets Department, which is generally thought to be about her romance with the American football player. A reel on Instagram posted on Thursday by the restaurant featured Travis and Mahomes getting presented with the new drink garnished with cucumber, orange peel and roses. In the video, a server brings the drink and introduces it as, “This is the Alchemy,” to which Travis replies, “Oh yeah, I see it.”

The title is an apt homage, for the song itself has many football references such as the lyrics: “Where’s the trophy? He just comes runnin’ over to me / Touchdown / Call the amateurs and cut ’em from the team.” The song even alludes to a cocktail, as Taylor sings: “These chemicals hit me like white wine.”