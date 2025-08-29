Neena Gupta steps out in style in Mukteshwar

Veteran Bollywood star Neena Gupta brought out her best fashion foot forward in Mukteshwar as she stepped out in style.

Neena Gupta visits Mukteshwar

Neena took to Instagram on Friday morning, where she shared a video of herself dressed in an oversized striped T-shirt paired with shorts. She completed her look with a cap and black boots.

“My love Mukteshwar,” wrote the actress as the caption and added the song Parbaton Ke Pedon Par Sham Ka Basera by singers Mohammed Rafi, Suman Kalyanpur from the 1964 drama film Shagoon.

Shagoon, directed by Nazar. The film stars Waheeda Rehman, Kamaljeet, Nazir Hussain, Achla Sachdev, Nivedita (Libi Rana), Pratima Devi, Chand Usmani and Nana Palsikar.

This is not the first time Neena has gone to Mukteshwar. The actress often visits the picturesque locale in Uttarakhand. Mukteshwar is a village and tourist destination in the Nainital district of Uttarakhand.

She had earlier travelled to the hilly locale on January 12, when she shared two pictures. The first picture has the picturesque locale covered with snow. Another photograph had a yellow coloured house covered with white snow and fog.