NFL star Travis Hunter and wife Leanna Lenee welcome baby boy in private

NFL star Travis Hunter and wife Leanna Lenee had a baby boy, three months after their wedding at The Barn at Faith Farms in Tennessee this past May.

NFL star Travis Hunter and wife Leanna Lenee welcome baby boy

The couple broke the news in a heartfelt YouTube video titled “Dear Son…” on Wednesday, with the caption, "Dear Son, We love you. Love, Mom and Dad."

In the three-minute shaky video, Travis and Leanna are seen in the bathroom recording with a camcorder as she works on her hair.

Seconds later, Leanna holds up a Clearblue test, anxiously waiting for the results and then breaks into a joyful dance with her husband.

From there, the couple shares snippets of their lives leading up to the baby’s arrival, including ultrasound photos and a glowing sign that reads: “It’s a boy.”

There are a number of shots showing her pregnant belly at different locations.

Leanna even had a dream on 28th February weeks earlier that they’d be blessed with a son, “with lots and lots of curly hair” which she shared from her iPhone notes app.