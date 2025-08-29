NFL star Travis Hunter and wife Leanna Lenee welcome baby boy in private

NFL star Travis Hunter and wife Leanna Lenee had a baby boy, three months after their wedding at The Barn at Faith Farms in Tennessee this past May.
The couple broke the news in a heartfelt YouTube video titled “Dear Son…” on Wednesday, with the caption, "Dear Son, We love you. Love, Mom and Dad."
In the three-minute shaky video, Travis and Leanna are seen in the bathroom recording with a camcorder as she works on her hair.
Seconds later, Leanna holds up a Clearblue test, anxiously waiting for the results and then breaks into a joyful dance with her husband.
From there, the couple shares snippets of their lives leading up to the baby’s arrival, including ultrasound photos and a glowing sign that reads: “It’s a boy.”
There are a number of shots showing her pregnant belly at different locations.
Leanna even had a dream on 28th February weeks earlier that they’d be blessed with a son, “with lots and lots of curly hair” which she shared from her iPhone notes app.
Then it moves to the NFL player's face, as he brushes his teeth and waves his hand at the camcorder to say "hi to the baby."
It also showed their first moments at home with their newborn, with the NFL star even telling the baby, “You gotta be better than me.”
During the delivery, Leanna could be seen pushing through labor with her nurses coaching her and then the screen fades to black, and the newborn’s first cries are heard.
“That baby look just like me!” Travis says and reassures his wife, “You did good.”
“I love you, baby @db3_tip, on to the next level. I’m so proud of you," his mother Ferrante Edmonds commented on the birth of their son.
People showered the couple with congratulatory messages.
"Congratulations. This is what you call protecting your peace while pregnant. Never confirmed or denied anything. Just privately celebrating the moments," one said on YouTube.
"I know there is a lot of hate on this dude and his wife but this is a genuine video. Congratulations to the Hunter family!"