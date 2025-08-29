Pati Patni Aur Woh 2 film crew beaten by locals in Prayagraj

The incident quickly escalated, prompting legal action. An FIR was filed at the Civil Lines police station on Friday against Meraj Ali, who has recorded and posted the viral video. Line producer Saurabh Tiwari, who complained described the events leading up to the altercation. He said, “The team from Mumbai was shooting on the Civil Lines when someone tried to capture the film on camera. The crew member objected to it and shouted at the person. Two to three people pounced on him and slapped the team member.”

The situation also drew a response from local authorities. DCP (City) Abhishek Bharti explained, “A police team has been given to the shooting team for security. There was a police team on Thursday to regulate traffic, but some boys made videos with their mobiles resulting in the altercation.” He confirmed that the FIR was registered under Section 191 (2) 115 (2) 352, 351 (2), 351 (3), and Section 66 of the IT Act 2008.