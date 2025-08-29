Pati Patni Aur Woh 2 film crew beaten by locals in Prayagraj

The shooting of Pati Patni Aur Woh 2, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan, was marred by chaos in Prayagraj’s Civil Lines area on Wednesday. It happened when a crew member was assaulted by local youths. A video that surfaced online showed the film’s production head, Zoheb Solapurwala, being attacked. Another clip captured a heated exchange involving Ayushmann and Sara Ali Khan.
The incident quickly escalated, prompting legal action. An FIR was filed at the Civil Lines police station on Friday against Meraj Ali, who has recorded and posted the viral video. Line producer Saurabh Tiwari, who complained described the events leading up to the altercation. He said, “The team from Mumbai was shooting on the Civil Lines when someone tried to capture the film on camera. The crew member objected to it and shouted at the person. Two to three people pounced on him and slapped the team member.”
The situation also drew a response from local authorities. DCP (City) Abhishek Bharti explained, “A police team has been given to the shooting team for security. There was a police team on Thursday to regulate traffic, but some boys made videos with their mobiles resulting in the altercation.” He confirmed that the FIR was registered under Section 191 (2) 115 (2) 352, 351 (2), 351 (3), and Section 66 of the IT Act 2008.
According to locals, large crowds have gathered in Civil Lines to catch a glimpse of the actors. One lane near All Saints Cathedral had been closed for the shoot, which led to severe traffic jams. Frustrated commuters stopped their vehicles midway to watch the ongoing filming. Some youths, angered by the congestion triggered the violence that was captured in the viral clips.
The shoot for Pati Patni Aur Woh 2 began around August 15 and will continue until September 11.
