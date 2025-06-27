Celebs Celebs

Sourav Ganguly meets Aditya Roy Kapur and Sara Ali Khan at his residence, cheers for their next, Anurag Basu's Metro… In Dino

In the presence of Aditya Roy Kapur and Sara Ali Khan, Sourav Ganguly watched the trailer of Metro…In Dino and expressed his appreciation to director Anurag Basu, praising the tone and emotional depth of the film