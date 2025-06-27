Sourav Ganguly meets Aditya Roy Kapur and Sara Ali Khan at his residence, cheers for their next, Anurag Basu's Metro… In Dino

Ahead of the release of Anurag Basu's Metro…In Dino’, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sara Ali Khan share a special moment with cricketing legend Sourav Ganguly during their Kolkata visit.
Kolkata has always been a special spot for the films Life in a Metro, and now the franchise film, Metro...In Dino. If you have watched the trailer or the songs, you would know that well. And as a part of their ongoing promotional tour for Metro…In Dino, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sara Ali Khan made a memorable stop in Kolkata — not just to meet fans, but to enjoy a warm, personal evening with none other than the Prince of Kolkata, Sourav Ganguly.
The actors paid a visit to Dada’s residence, and the evening was filled with candid conversations, shared laughter, and mutual admiration. Sourav also watched the trailer of Metro…In Dino and expressed his appreciation to director Anurag Basu, praising the tone and emotional depth of the film.
Talking about the trailer of the film, he said , “I thank them for coming, I wish their film all the very best, it will do well.!”
Metro...इन दिनों is already winning hearts with its soulful music by Pritam, fresh pairings, and relatable stories. With audiences showing love to both the trailer and the songs, the film promises to be an emotional and heartwarming experience.
The film features an ensemble cast including Anupam Kher, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona SenSharma, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ali Fazal, Neena Gupta, and Saswata Chatterjee.
The film hits the theatres on July 4, 2025.