Ali Fazal returns to his musical roots in ‘Metro... In Dino’ — a full-circle moment years in the making

In a career marked by chameleonic performances and global acclaim, Ali Fazal is about to strike a familiar chord—both literally and figuratively. The versatile actor is set to play Akash, a brooding musician, in Anurag Basu’s much-anticipated Metro... In Dino, the official follow-up to his cult classic Life in a... Metro. The film hits cinemas on July 4, promising a modern symphony of love, loss, and life in the city.

Strumming through time: Ali Fazal’s journey from 3 Idiots to Metro... In Dino

For Ali, this is more than just another role—it’s a soulful homecoming. Bollywood fans might recall his brief but impactful debut back in 2009, as Joy Lobo—the idealistic, guitar-wielding student in 3 Idiots. That role, small yet unforgettable, planted the seeds of a journey that would see him transcend borders and genres.

“Life really does come full circle,” Ali reflects. “I began my film career strumming a guitar, portraying a young dreamer. That character was my introduction to cinema—and in many ways, to myself. Now, years later, I’m back with a guitar in hand, but with a world of experience behind me.”

Indeed, from Indian period pieces to Hollywood franchises, Ali’s filmography reads like a passport stamped with artistic daring. Yet Metro... In Dino, he admits, hits a personal note.

“There’s something incredibly intimate about this role,” he continues. “Picking up the guitar again felt nostalgic, like reconnecting with a version of myself I haven’t seen in years. And to do that under the direction of Anurag Basu sir—it’s been magical. Working alongside Fatima Sana Shaikh was equally enriching; she brings an authenticity that elevates every scene.”

Describing the film as “a modern ode to the complexities of urban relationships,” Ali is clearly excited to see how audiences respond. “This story is tender, real, and very now. For me, it’s a reminder that no matter how far you travel, the music of your beginnings never really fades. It just finds new rhythms.”

With Metro... In Dino, Basu promises another ensemble masterpiece that captures the soul of contemporary city life—layered, lyrical, and laced with emotion.

As for Ali Fazal, this project adds yet another note to his ever-expanding symphony of roles, affirming his place as one of Indian cinema’s most compelling and globally resonant performers. From Joy Lobo to Akash, he’s proof that sometimes, the most powerful journeys are the ones that lead you back to where it all began.