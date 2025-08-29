Zeenat Aman recalls a perfect ‘Bollywood meets fashion moment’ with Sabyasachi

Veteran actress Zeenat Aman recalled a perfect ‘Bollywood meets Fashion moment’ with ace designer Sabyasachi.

Zeenat Aman talks about Sabyasachi

She posted two photos of herself posing in a red Sabyasachi top on the terrace of her apartment, and recalled a memorable meet cute with the designer.

Zeenat shared that they were celebrating her son Zahaan Khan's birthday in November 2022 with a high tea.

“The boys had already made their way to the ground floor to window-shop at the designer boutiques, while @carapiranha and I were taking things at a more leisurely pace(sic),” the Don actress wrote on her IG.

She added that as they turned a corner towards the elevator, they could see its doors beginning to close. Just then, an elegant hand shot out, and the doors opened for them. In the elevator carriage were two gentlemen, both immaculately coiffed and dressed.