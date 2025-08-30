Allu Arjun's grandmother Allu Kanaka Ratnamma passes away 94

Allu Kanakaratnam, the wife of legendary actor and Padma Shri awardee Allu Ramalingaiah, and the paternal grandmother of Allu Arjun as well as the maternal grandmother of Ram Charan, passed away this weekend at the age of 94. Her mortal remains have been kept at Allu Aravind’s residence for now.
Allu Arjun came to Hyderabad from Mumbai, where he was busy with Atlee’s film, for the last rites and to be with his family during this tough time. Even megastar Chiranjeevi took to social media to express his "heartbreak" at the news of her passing.
"Our mother-in-law... The demise of Kanakarathnamma Garu, wife of Sri Allu Ramalingayya Garu, is extremely heartbreaking. The love, courage, and life values she showed to our families will forever be an inspiration to us. I pray to God that her sacred soul attains peace. Om Shanti," he wrote on X.
Her grandson, Ram Charan, who was filming his upcoming movie Peddi in Mysore, has paused the shoot and returned to Hyderabad to be with his family during this difficult time.
She reportedly passed away in the early hours of Saturday at 1:45 AM due to age-related ailments. Her final rites will take place at Kokapet.
Allu Arjun shares a close bond with his grandmother. In December 2024, when he returned home from jail , he found his grandmother performing a ritual to ward off the evil eye from the actor. This occurred after he got arrested over the death of his fan death at his movie premiere and the incident went viral. Allu was seen giving her a tight hug and touching her feet for her blessings.
The Konidela-Allu family is a renowned name in Telugu cinema, with members actively contributing to the film industry, business and politics for over three generations.