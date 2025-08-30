Allu Arjun's grandmother Allu Kanaka Ratnamma passes away 94

Allu Kanakaratnam, the wife of legendary actor and Padma Shri awardee Allu Ramalingaiah, and the paternal grandmother of Allu Arjun as well as the maternal grandmother of Ram Charan, passed away this weekend at the age of 94. Her mortal remains have been kept at Allu Aravind’s residence for now.

Allu Arjun flies to Hyderabad after his grandmother Allu Kanakaratnam's death

Allu Arjun came to Hyderabad from Mumbai, where he was busy with Atlee’s film, for the last rites and to be with his family during this tough time. Even megastar Chiranjeevi took to social media to express his "heartbreak" at the news of her passing.

"Our mother-in-law... The demise of Kanakarathnamma Garu, wife of Sri Allu Ramalingayya Garu, is extremely heartbreaking. The love, courage, and life values she showed to our families will forever be an inspiration to us. I pray to God that her sacred soul attains peace. Om Shanti," he wrote on X.