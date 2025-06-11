Not Allu Arjun, not Prabhas — Nagarjuna reveals who the real ₹3000–crore superstar is

Who truly deserves the title of the biggest pan-India superstar today? While names like Prabhas (thanks to Baahubali and Kalki 2898 AD), Allu Arjun (Pushpa), and Yash (KGF) often dominate the conversation, veteran actor Nagarjuna has a very different and surprising pick. According to him, the real pan-India superstar isn’t a male actor at all, but a female powerhouse who has conquered four major film industries like Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi. That star is none other than Rashmika Mandanna, who will be seen with Nagarjuna in the upcoming film Kuberaa.
At a recent promotional event for Kuberaa, Nagarjuna couldn’t stop praising Rashmika’s talent and rising stardom. “This girl is a powerhouse of talent! Just look at her filmography over the last three years, it’s simply outstanding. None of us are ₹2000-3000 crore actors. She is the one who beat all of us!" he said. He went on to share a personal moment, revealing, “After watching the dubbing and the film, I had to call her immediately. She’s brilliant, spontaneous, and so full of life. She’ll have you laughing in the film, she’s just incredible.”
In the past three years, Rashmika has built an enviable filmography featuring major hits across languages. She starred in Animal, the upcoming Pushpa 2: The Rule, historical drama Chhaava, and Sikandar alongside Salman Khan. While Sikandar wrapped up its theatrical run with a respectable ₹187 crore worldwide, her other films delivered staggering numbers like Chhaava earned ₹800 crore, Pushpa 2 crossed ₹1700 crore, and Animal raked in over ₹900 crore globally. Rashmika was the common thread in all these box office triumphs.
Directed by Sekhar Kammula, Kuberaa features an ensemble cast including Dhanush, Sayaji Shinde, Nagarjuna, and Rashmika. With music by Devi Sri Prasad, the film is slated to release in theatres on June 20. Following Kuberaa, Rashmika will be seen next in Thama, a horror-comedy produced by Maddock Films.