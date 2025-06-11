Not Allu Arjun, not Prabhas — Nagarjuna reveals who the real ₹3000–crore superstar is

In the past three years, Rashmika has built an enviable filmography featuring major hits across languages. She starred in Animal, the upcoming Pushpa 2: The Rule, historical drama Chhaava, and Sikandar alongside Salman Khan. While Sikandar wrapped up its theatrical run with a respectable ₹187 crore worldwide, her other films delivered staggering numbers like Chhaava earned ₹800 crore, Pushpa 2 crossed ₹1700 crore, and Animal raked in over ₹900 crore globally. Rashmika was the common thread in all these box office triumphs.

Directed by Sekhar Kammula, Kuberaa features an ensemble cast including Dhanush, Sayaji Shinde, Nagarjuna, and Rashmika. With music by Devi Sri Prasad, the film is slated to release in theatres on June 20. Following Kuberaa, Rashmika will be seen next in Thama, a horror-comedy produced by Maddock Films.