Chitrangda Singh on birthdays and her career: ‘A reminder to pause, be grateful’

Chitrangda’s latest film, Housefull 5, is already generating buzz. The film features an ensemble cast that includes Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Sonam Bajwa, and more. Also joining the star-studded lineup are Nargis Fakhri, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar, Fardeen Khan, Chunky Pandey, Johnny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Dino Morea, Ranjeet, Soundarya Sharma, Nikitin Dheer, and Akashdeep Sabir.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Housefull 5 follows the chaotic tale of multiple imposters claiming to be the son of a recently deceased billionaire, all competing for his fortune aboard a luxury cruise ship. The Housefull franchise has been a hit with audiences since its first film released in 2010, and the latest installment promises to keep the laughter rolling.

Looking ahead, Chitrangda will also star alongside Salman Khan in the upcoming film Battle of Galwan. The movie, based on real-life military events, holds a deep personal connection for the actress. “It’s a story of bravery and courage. Coming from an army background, I remember this event being spoken about in our circles. So to be part of this film feels very personal,” she said.

She went on to explain, “This isn’t just about the spectacle. It’s meaningful. It’s rooted. It’s real.” Chitrangda views the project as a way to honor real-life heroes, shedding light on stories that are often forgotten or overlooked.

Earlier, the actress had spoked about her experience working with director Honey Trehan on Raat Akeli Hai 2, revealing that she had to give 28 retakes for a challenging shot during filming.