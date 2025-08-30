Priyanka Chopra Jonas enjoys breathtaking African Holiday

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been soaking in the beauty of Africa during her latest holiday, and she's giving fans a glimpse into her adventures. On Saturday, the actress posted a series of photos from her trip, showing herself indulging in delicious food, hitting the gym, capturing stunning wildlife moments, and taking in some unforgettable views, all while enjoying the serenity of the African landscape.
In the caption, she simply wrote "Lately" and tagged Africa as her location. Among the pictures was an overhead shot of the mighty Nile River, which stretches over 6,700 kilometers across East and North Africa. Known as the longest river in the world, the Nile flows from Lake Victoria to the Mediterranean.
Earlier, Priyanka reflected on a significant milestone in her career—celebrating 16 years of Kaminey. She reminisced about how the film, directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, marked a turning point in her career. Priyanka shared stills from the film, which starred Shahid Kapoor and was set against the gritty backdrop of Mumbai’s underworld. She recalled how the role of Sweety Bhope came to her while she was filming Dostana in Miami.
In her Instagram post, Priyanka recounted a memorable call she received from Vishal Bhardwaj. “I was filming Dostana with @tarun_mansukhani in Miami. One evening, after wrapping up the shoot, I saw a missed call from Vishal Bhardwaj. I couldn’t believe it! I’d always wanted to work with him but never imagined he’d cast me, given my 'commercial' image at the time.”
She shared how Vishal told her about the role, saying, “She has about eight scenes,” to which she responded, “Well, I’ll do my best.” Vishal promised that together they’d make something extraordinary. Priyanka added, “I trusted him completely. I was just so eager to work with him, no matter the role.”
This moment would become one of the most significant chapters in her acting career, as Kaminey helped redefine her image in Bollywood.