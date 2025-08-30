Priyanka Chopra Jonas enjoys breathtaking African Holiday

Earlier, Priyanka reflected on a significant milestone in her career—celebrating 16 years of Kaminey. She reminisced about how the film, directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, marked a turning point in her career. Priyanka shared stills from the film, which starred Shahid Kapoor and was set against the gritty backdrop of Mumbai’s underworld. She recalled how the role of Sweety Bhope came to her while she was filming Dostana in Miami.

In her Instagram post, Priyanka recounted a memorable call she received from Vishal Bhardwaj. “I was filming Dostana with @tarun_mansukhani in Miami. One evening, after wrapping up the shoot, I saw a missed call from Vishal Bhardwaj. I couldn’t believe it! I’d always wanted to work with him but never imagined he’d cast me, given my 'commercial' image at the time.”