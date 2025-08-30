Selena Gomez posts pictures from her bachelorette party in Cabo!

Just when the news around Taylor Swift's engagement had begun to settle, bestie Selena Gomez just posted pictures and videos from her bachelorette party in Cabo, Mexico on her Instagram. The posts show her with friends enjoying a yacht outing, candlelit beach dinners and dancing. The pictures show her in several white outfits, including a white bikini with a veil and a pearl backless halter dress.
Selena Gomez's recent celebration of her bachelorette party in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, with a close group of friends, including Raquelle Stevens, Ashley Cook, Courtney Lopez and her cousin Priscilla Marie, has now gone viral on the internet. We even get a glimpse of the decorations, including balloons that spelled out Mrs. Levin, a nod to her fiancé Benny Blanco's real name, Benjamin Levin.
The celebrations included watching the movie Wedding Crashers on the sand, enjoying fireworks. A mariachi band also serenaded the group. Selena embraced the "bride-to-be" theme, wearing a variety of all-white outfits. These included a pearl halter minidress from Retrofête, a white bikini with a matching veil, and a Cult Gaia knit dress. The veil was embroidered with the words "bride to be." Her friends also had cutouts of Benny Blanco's face.
While Selena was in Mexico, Benny Blanco had his bachelor party in Las Vegas. He reportedly stayed in a lavish villa that costs $25,000 per night. Selena and Benny's official engagement announcement came in December 2024. This was when she posted pictures on Instagram showing off her ring with the caption, "forever begins now...". Reports suggest they plan to have a two-day wedding in September in Montecito, California. They have not officially confirmed a date or location.
While many fans questioned why her best friend Taylor Swift was not at the party, it was reported that Swift was busy with commitments after her own recent engagement announcement to Travis Kelce. However, Swift is reportedly on the guest list for the wedding.