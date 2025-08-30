Selena Gomez posts pictures from her bachelorette party in Cabo!

While Selena was in Mexico, Benny Blanco had his bachelor party in Las Vegas. He reportedly stayed in a lavish villa that costs $25,000 per night. Selena and Benny's official engagement announcement came in December 2024. This was when she posted pictures on Instagram showing off her ring with the caption, "forever begins now...". Reports suggest they plan to have a two-day wedding in September in Montecito, California. They have not officially confirmed a date or location.

While many fans questioned why her best friend Taylor Swift was not at the party, it was reported that Swift was busy with commitments after her own recent engagement announcement to Travis Kelce. However, Swift is reportedly on the guest list for the wedding.